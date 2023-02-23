Ian Poulter will be centre stage at LIV Golf in Mexico and this is how he lives his life away from the course with wife Katie.

Ian Poulter will take centre stage as LIV Golf starts its new season in Mexico on Friday.

The ever-controversial Saudi-backed event begins its second edition in Mayakoba this week with discussions over the competition's integrity and sustainability still fervent.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith are all big names signed up for the event, alongside Englishman Ian Poulter.

Poulter has become a poster boy for the LIV Golf competition and was just four spots outside the world's top 50 at the beginning of the 2022 season. The jazzy dresser was also tipped as a future Team Europe captain at the Ryder Cup but has seen his rank and reputation tarnished since the switch to the Saudi-backed game.

Nonetheless, as part of the Majesticks alongside Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield and Henrik Stenson, he is embracing the new era and getting ready to tee off in Mexico.

NationalWorld looks at the key player in supporting Poulter off the pitch, his wife Katie.

Who is Ian Poulter’s wife Katie?

Katie Poulter is a face that many golf fans will recognise as she is frequently seen at events and in photos with her husband Ian during his golfing career.

Ian Poulter and wife Katie (far right) at Wimbledon in 2015 (Image: Getty Images)

The couple has also been spotted out and about away from the golfing world, such as enjoying a day out at Wimbledon together in 2015.

When the duo first met back in 1995 Ms Poulter was working as a nurse in the UK. Having now been together for nearly 30 years, they are known to be one of the most established couples on the golf tour.

Time off from golf to marry in 2007

Ian and wife Katie got married in 2007 (Image: Getty Images)

The Poulters tied the knot after 12 years of dating in 2007. Before the wedding in the noughties, Poulter ruled himself out of the Steve Trophy to focus on his vows.

He joked: "I've kept Katie waiting for 10 years, so I had better not say I can't make it on the day we've agreed because a golf tournament has come up."

The two threw their wedding at Woburn Abbey, a country house in Bedfordshire which boasts over 28 acres of Humphrey Repton-inspired gardens, and 3000 acres of deer park.

Luxurious life in Florida

The couple is still believed to own a house in the UK near Milton Keynes, but spend most of their time living in Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Famous neighbours are believed to include Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose and former Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Ian and Katie have four children together named Aimee-Leigh, Luke, Joshua and Lily-Mai.

When Katie was pregnant with the pair's third child, Lily-Mai, she found out the news when Ian was competing in The Open in 2008. For that reason, she kept it to herself until the moment he finished, when she told him.