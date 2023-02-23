Brooks Koepka will feature alongside other PGA defectors in first LIV Golf tournament of 2023

The controversial LIV Golf league is back for its second full year and this will undoubtedly be another year full of tension following the PGA’s announcement that those who have chosen to pledge allegiance to LIV can now compete in all four Majors on the PGA Tour as well.

This means, more drama, similar to that which was seen between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed in Dubai, is set to unfold. Last year, two-time PGA Majors champion Dustin Johnson took home more than $35million in his debut season as he triumphed in both the individual and team championships.

Greg Norman returns as the LIV Golf League’s chief executive and this year there are set to be 12 teams with 48 players in the field. The tournaments will be played over 54 holes and three days, rather than the traditional 72 holes and four days. The LIV Golf also involves a shotgun start which they argue promotes faster play with groups starting at different holes around the course.

With only a few days to go before it all kicks off, here is all you need to know ahead of the first LIV Golf League event of the year...

When is first LIV tournament of 2023?

The first event of the year will be held this weekend in Mexico. The tournament starts on Friday 24 February and will conclude on Monday 27 February. The El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, will host the first tournament of the year and the LIV Golf village will be open for fans from 11am to 8pm local time.

2022 LIV Golf winner Dustin Johnson took home $35m

How to watch LIV Golf league

The league is yet to be picked up by a major UK broadcaster so for the time being the only way of watching the action is through the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Who is playing?

Here is the full field and their respective teams:

Aces : Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez Cleeks : Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Grame McDowell, Richard Bland

: Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Grame McDowell, Richard Bland Hyflyers : Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele

: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele Majesticks : Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfeld

: Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfeld Crushers : Byrson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirbna Lahiri

: Byrson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirbna Lahiri Iron Heads : Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee

: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee Smash : Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolf, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

: Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolf, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka Fireballs : Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Range Goats : Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

: Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters Torque : Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig Ripper : Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Stinger: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Brumester

What is the prize money?

This year, the prize money has been increased by 63% and there is now an overall purse of $405m available for 2023. This equates to $25m with $20m available for the individual event and $5m for the team event. The individual winner of each event will take hom $4m while the winning team adds $3m ($750,000 per player).