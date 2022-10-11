Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson earned millions of dollars after winning inaugural LIV championship

Dustin Johnson was crowned as the first winner of the controversial LIV Golf Super League after finishing 16th in Bangkok was enough to earn himself $18m (around £16.2m).

The 38-year-old American has finished in the top 10 at five out of the six events, including his win at the Invitational in Boston. While he finished out of the top 10 in their most recent outing in Bangkok, his 16th place finish gave him an unreachable 42-point lead ahead of his rivals.

South Africa’s Branden Grace is currently in second place behind the former world number one in the individual standings as the golfers prepare for their next event of the Saudi-backed league in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, later this week.

The series is being bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (the same fund who have bought majority stakes in Newcastle) and critics have been quick to accuse it of being a ‘sportswashing’ distraction to draw attention away from the criticism of the region’s human rights record.

With the first winner already crowned, here is all you need to know about what has been said and the LIV prize money...

What has been said about Dustin Johnson’s win?

Speaking after his win, Johnson said: “Locking up the individual competition is big. It’s an honour to be the LIV’s first individual season champion.”

Johnson during LIV Golf invitational

The LIV Golf chief Greg Norman added: “The first chapter of LIV’s Golf’s history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name.

“By any measure, Dustin Johnson is among the elite players in the world. From the start, he’s been a LIV golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and he deserves immense credit for clinching LIV’s first individual season title.”

What is the LIV Golf prize money?

While Dustin Johnson can celebrate his win with a whopping $18 million, the runner-up in the individual standings will find solice in their $8m (£7.2) prize money. Third place in individual standings will be awarded $4m (£3.6) for their efforts.

At the moment, it looks set that while Grace will receive the $8m prize for second place, the 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed is currently up for the third place prize. 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith is fourth in the standings.

The controversial Saudi-backed series offers a purse of $25m at its events and Johnson won $4m for his only victory of the series alone.

While there is still one more individual competition in Jeddah, the season-ending event will be a team championship competition in Miami which will see the LIV golfers compete for a $50m (£45.2m) prize fund.

What is Dustin Johnson’s net worth?

There is a slight discrepency with what Johnson’s net worth is believed to be, with some reporting it to be in the region of $50 million and CelebrityNetWorth suggesting it is as high as $100 million.

Johnson’s $18m prize money will now be added to his phenomenal career earnings which were already standing at $12,758,600 (around £11.5m) of which $3m came from four team victories at the LIV series.

The 38-year-old is also said to have pocketed a huge $125m signing fee to join the controversial breakaway series which saw golfers resign or be banned from competing in the PGA Tour.

Johnson has now made more money this year from his six LIV Golf events than in any other full season during his 15-year PGA Tour career.

When are the next LIV Golf events?

There are two more events in the Saudi-backed league this year with the first being the final individual event and the second, and final event, being a team competition.