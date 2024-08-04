Harry Hepworth might not have passed his driving test but he has an Olympic bronze

Chloe Knott/Team GB

First Harry Hepworth got an Olympic bronze medal. Next up his is driving test.

Harry Hepworth can twist, spin and tumble with the best in the world, now he just needs to learn how to reverse park.

Hepworth has enjoyed an Olympics to remember, just missing out on a medal in the team event, becoming the first British gymnast to reach the rings final and then - saving the best for last - claiming vault bronze, Team GB's first-ever medal on the apparatus.

Just 20, there is a wide-eyed infectious enthusiasm about this 'normal lad from Leeds' but if the last week in Paris has taught us anything, it's this could be just the start.

"I don't have the words express what this means and there are so many people to thank," said Hepworth, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"My grandma Janice has been driving me to training every day for the past two years because I've not passed my driving test yet.

"Surely if I can an Olympic medal I can drive a car, perhaps I'll take my bronze with me to the next test!"

These Games do represent a changing of the guard for the British team, with Max Whitlock calling time on his career after six Olympic medals stretching back to London 2012.

Hepworth is one of three new faces in the men's squad, alongside Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse, already proven medallists at world and European level.

He showed no fear against a high-quality and experienced field in the rings - he was by far the youngest qualifier - ranking sixth overall.

And then he nailed his two vaults before an anxious wait of nearly 30 minutes when his podium spot was finally confirmed

"This is just the start, I'm going to be working on that strength when I get back, getting the big boy moves in the bag. I will definitely be in proper medal contention next time," he added.

"When you train with like-minded individuals you all go up at the same time, I don’t know what it is, it’s crazy. For the past two years the three of us have been pushing each other so hard. That's only going to continue to Los Angeles.

"It's not been the easiest few months; I was really struggling with my back at the start of the year and that stopped me from properly training for four months. I just had to have the belief it would be okay."

Hepworth looked to have had his athletic career shelved aged just five when he was diagnosed with Legg–Calvé–Perthes disease, a disorder that prevents the growth of the hip bone and leaves him with one leg four centimetres shorter than the other.

But even after being sidelined for three years due to the condition, he took up gymnastics aged eight, driven by a desire to do a backflip.

This has been his breakthrough season, with a team silver at the European Championships helping cement his place at a debut Games.

"I've tried to soak in every minute of this experience," he added.

"My mindset throughout my career has been just to work really hard and trust in yourself. Not many people get to call themselves an Olympic medallist, I just can't believe I can now."

