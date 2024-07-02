Henley Regatta 2024 - Dress code, ticket system and parking explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The showcase of rowing talent at Henley Royal Regatta is matched by the elaborate outfits of racegoers.

Henley Regatta is a much-loved highlight of the rowing calendar and the annual event in Henley-on-Thames is underway for 2024 with hundreds of thousands of spectators set to descend on the town.

A record-breaking 772 crews entered the prestigious competition this year, which is made all the more eye-catching ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer, where Team GB's exploits in rowing will take centre stage.

An iconic British event, NationalWorld has all you need to know about the Henley Regatta dress code, tickets and parking arrangements.

Henley Regatta dress code - what can I wear in the Regatta Enclosure and Stewards Enclosure?

Henley Regatta shares similarities with Royal Ascot when it comes to glitz and glamour away from the sporting action with many attendees holding the event as a highlight in their social calendar. During the week of the event, the town is covered in extravagant hats and outlandish blazers as Brits embrace the pomp of the regatta.

Each viewing part of Henley Regatta employs a different dress code which onlookers must adhere to. The majority of the 2,112-metre course is open to the public for viewing and no dress code is enforced, although many without a ticket still dress up for the occasion.

The Regatta Enclosure is a ticketed area and has no official dress code with the event labelling the enclosure as 'informal and relaxed'. However, attendees are encouraged to 'embrace the spirit of the event' by wearing club blazers and rowing apparel.

The Stewards' Enclosure is much more strict when it comes to a dress code. This area is only open to Members of Stewards and their guests. Ladies were traditionally required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee but as of 2021, women may also wear jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits. Hats are not a requirement but are labelled as 'customary'.

Gentlemen are required to wear lounge suits, jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or, if preferred, a cravat. No one watching the racing from the Stewards' Enclosure will be allowed in if wearing shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans.

Children aged ten and over are welcome in the Stewards' Enclosure and are also required to adhere to the appropriate dress code.

Do I need tickets to watch Henley Regatta?

More than 300,000 people make their way down to Oxfordshire in the summer to watch Henley Regatta. Many of those attendees go all out with tickets in the posh seats but some also go along to watch the rowing action for free.

Large parts of the course between Leander Club and Temple Island are free to access for the public. Anyone wanting to catch some of the action can simply turn up and stroll along the bank to find a place to sit alongside the river.

The large enclosures and stands near the finish line are ticketed and can usually be bought online. However, with Henley Regatta already underway and demand high, there are only £55 Regatta Enclosure tickets available for Friday, July 5 - these will go off sale on Wednesday morning.

The Stewards Enclosure offers a more upmarket viewing experience with prime seats. These tickets can only be purchased by people who know a Henley Royal Regatta Member.

Henley Regatta parking and public transport

Parking at Henley Regatta can prove difficult each year with event organisers urging attendees to travel by public transport where possible. Daily parking at the regatta can be purchased in advance but the period to do so expired on June 24. Now, any rowing fans planning on parking at the event must hope for a spot on the day but that is subject to availability.

Official car parks open daily from 7.30am and car parks are locked at 9pm with no parking permitted overnight. Coaches, caravans, motorbikes and commercial vehicles are now allowed in the official car parks.

There is, of course, public car parking available in the Henley town centre. However, given the popularity of the event, these spaces are in high demand.