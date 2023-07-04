Henley Regatta winners on Sunday could be seen jumping into the Thames but the water posed a ‘significant health risk’ to users all week.

Henley Regatta winners who Haltook a dunk in the River Thames during celebrations bathed in water that posed a 'significant health risk' to members of the public.

The iconic regatta dazzled once again in Henley-on-Thames this year but came a time when Thames Water is under intense scrutiny - the company has today been fined £3 million after admitting to polluting rivers.

Environmental charity River Action detected high levels of phosphates, nitrates and harmful bacteria on the stretch of the Thames in June and Henley Regatta Chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said he was 'deeply concerned' by sewage pollution in the river.

River Action reported levels of E. coli bacteria spiked when it rained on June 20, one week before Henley Regatta began, posing a "significant health risk" to water users. High levels of intestinal enterococci bacteria, another sign of human or animal faeces, were also detected.

On Sunday, when Henley Regatta concluded with finals day, winners from races could be seen celebrating by jumping in the infested water.

More than 300,000 people watched the competition last week with thousands of rowers competing at the event with a record 732 entries in the event.

Rowers have been advised against tossing coxswains into the Thames (Image: Getty Images)

River Action found that the 2,112-metre course was 'severely blighted by sewage pollution'. The charity's chief executive James Wallace added : "The results of this citizen science prove the dire state of England's capital river. Wildlife along the Thames is collapsing and river users are at serious risk."

On Tuesday morning Thames Water pleaded guilty to four charges of polluting Britain's waterways and was hit with a £3.3 million charge at Lewes Crown Court. The court heard how 'millions of litres' of undiluted sewage was pumped into the Gatwick Stream and River Mole by the company who cover the Henley-on-Thames water.

Sir Steve Redgrave shared his concern about the water quality at the famous event. He said: "At Henley Royal Regatta, we are deeply concerned about the impact that sewage pollution is having on our beautiful river.

"I canoe from my home town of Marlow at Longridge. Sometimes you can see from the colour of the water that there has been a discharge - it's not somewhere I would ever want to fall in."

Before Henley Regatta began racing this year, the Daily Star reported that local open-water swimming group Henley Mermaids had seen wet wipes, sanitary pads, sewage foam and stoma bags in the water which have led to one member vomiting three times in six years.

River Action Chief Executive James Wallace said: "I just can’t get my head around that. Whether that’s against the law or not isn’t the point. It is wrong for sewage pollution to be released into the course that is going to be in use.

"If we don’t sort out this problem is it right for rowers, the competitors, to go out on the water? Anyone here who rows will know you wipe down your blades when you get out so that you don’t get ill.

“Now, if you’re a competitor, the days are gone where you jump in the river to celebrate. It’s not safe. People are getting ill. We have got to act quickly."

Thames Water had insisted that improving river quality was a 'key focus' with £6bn invested on reducing discharges and branded untreated sewage in the river as 'unacceptable'.

Volunteers worked to clean up the Thames on Monday after Henley Regatta

On Monday, Henley Regatta organisers put together a clean-up of the river banks used by spectators from Tuesday to Sunday last week. Olympic gold medallist Greg Searle led 30 volunteers, including local pupils from Shiplake College, who scoured the banks and paddle boarded through the water to retrieve rubbish left by racegoers.

Searle said: “On behalf of Henley Royal Regatta, I want to thank everyone who came out this morning for the Regatta river clean-up and particularly Lynne for all her continued support. As an organisation, we have made sustainability a core part of our mission. We are always keen to lead the way as an event, establish good habits and inspire them in others.

“We’re a large event and we acknowledge that it’s our job to take responsibility for the clean-up on and off the water. The clean-up is an example of real Henley spirit. The river is central to the origin and life of Henley and as a Regatta and a town we want to look after it.”

Thames Water said: "We regard all discharges of untreated sewage as unacceptable.