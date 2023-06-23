The dresses and audacious rowing jackets are all part and parcel of the famous Henley Royal Regatta experience.

The eyes of the rowing world will be on Henley-on-Thames next week as the annual Henley Royal Regatta takes place on the famous stretch of water.

Over 700 crews will appear at the six-day event with a record number of women's crews entered and 151 crews will travel to the UK from 17 international countries to take part in the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's also set to be a year of change in 2023 with Henley Regatta Chairman Sir Steve Redgrave breaking the mould by allowing clubs to enter certain junior events to rival revered rowing schools including Eton College, St Paul's and Abingdon School.

Whether it's your first time at Regatta or you're looking for a refresher ahead of a return, NationalWorld has all you need to know on tickets, dress code and getting to the event:

Do I need a ticket to watch Henley Royal Regatta?

More than 30,000 people are expected to make their way down to Henley-on-Thames next week to enjoy the Henley Royal Regatta racing and provide a huge boost to the local economy.

Spectators can watch Henley Royal Regatta action for free and don't need a ticket to enjoy the rowing. Large parts of the course along The Thames are free to access. The enclosures near Leander Club and the finish line are ticketed but a short walk up the 2,112-metre course will take you to the towpath where you can watch boats come down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those wanting to enjoy the full Henley Regatta experience may want to purchase tickets for the Regatta Enclosure and the Stewards Enclosure.

The Stewards Enclosure is exclusively or Henley Regatta Members and their guests (Image: Getty Images)

The Regatta Enclosure is open to the public and tickets can still be purchased from the official website for every day except Saturday, which is sold out. Only under-14 tickets are currently available for Tuesday.

Ticket prices for adults range between £32 and £40 with prices rising towards the end of the week. The Stewards Enclosure offers a more upmarket viewing experience with a strict dress code and prime seats. These tickets can only be purchased by people who know a Henley Royal Regatta Member.

What is the dress code for Henley Royal Regatta?

Henley Royal Regatta bears similarities to Royal Ascot in that the glitz and glamour of the event go hand-in-hand with the sporting excellence taking place on the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Certain parts of Henley Regatta employ a strict dress code with failure to abide by the regatta's rules potentially resulting in being removed from the event. In the Regatta Enclosure, there is no dress code and the atmosphere is 'informal and relaxed'. However, most attendees do wear shirts, club blazers and rowing apparel.

The Stewards' Enclosure is available to Members and their guests throughout the week with tickets only available through Members. There is a strict dress code to follow in the Stewards' Enclosure. Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits. Whilst not a requirement, it is customary for ladies to wear hats.

Henley Royal Regatta operates a strict dress code in certain areas (Image: Getty Images)

Gentlemen are required to wear lounge suits, jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or, if preferred, a cravat. Children aged ten and over are welcome in the Stewards' Enclosure and are required to adhere to the appropriate dress code. Shorts, leggings, tracksuits and jeans are all not permitted in the Stewards' Enclosure.

Is there parking at Henley Royal Regatta, and how do I get there?

Parking is available at Henley Royal Regatta but the number of spots is limited given the location of the event. Parking at the regatta should be booked in advance but organisers have already stopped online sales for the 2023 event. Parking may still be booked in advance over the phone but must be collected from the Badge Office before your visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parking can be purchased on the gat on the day but this is subject to availability. There are several car parks in the Henley-on-Thames town centre which are a short walk from Henley Regatta although these will be very busy throughout the week.