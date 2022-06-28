The Henley Royal Regatta has been running for 183 years. The strict dress code was brought in, in the 1970s and those who fall short are refused entry to the Stewards’ Enclosure

The Henley Royal Regatta is back, with hundreds of thousands of spectators making their way to watch the rowing unfold.

However, ticket holders will need to dress to impress.

The rowing event, which has been held on Henley-on-Thames since 1839 enforces a strict dress code for anyone wishing to watch from the Stewards’ Enclosure.

Brought in, in the 1970s, it was only updated in 2021 to allow women to wear trousers.

Anyone who falls short could face being refused entry to the prestigious Stewards’ Enclosure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Henley Royal Regatta and what you can wear.

What is the Henley Royal Regatta?

Considered one of the best regattas in the world, Henley Royal was founded in 1839 and has a proud place in British rowing history.

Spectators sit on the grass by the River Thames as they watch a race at the Henley Royal Regatta, 2022 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 event will see 419 racing crews from over 17 countries compete, with 26 races taking place across the six-day festival.

Former Olympic rower, Sir Steve Redgrave is Chairman of the Committee of Management.

Reflecting on this year’s tournament he said in a statement: “The Stewards of Henley Royal Regatta are looking forward to the start of this Regatta as much as it seems the rest of the rowing has been.

“Once it was clear we would be able to stage this scale of event, the level of expectation has been building.

“But the response from our crews, both domestic and international, our Members and Volunteers, and all who come to support the event has still been as breathtaking as I’m sure the racing will be from Tuesday morning until Sunday afternoon.”

How can you buy tickets?

If you want to buy tickets for Tuesday (June 28) - Thursday (June 30), you need to buy them in person from the Badge Office on site.

However, if you want to buy tickets to attend the Friday (July 1) or weekend events you can buy these online at the Henley Regatta website .

Tickets are currently sold out for the Saturday semi-finals, but there are still tickets available for the final on Sunday.

What is the dress code for the Henley Royal Regatta?

The Stewards’ Enclosure is open to members and their guests, but it enforces a strict dress code.

Those who do not follow it will be denied entry.

Here is the dress code for the Henley Royal Regatta:

Ladies dress code

A spectator poses for a portrait on day five of the Henley Royal Regatta in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

According to the Henley Royal Regatta website, ladies who wish to be granted entry to the Stewards’ Enclosure are required to wear: “wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits.”

Although it is not a requirement, they are encouraged to “wear hats” as it is “customary.”

Shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans are not permitted.

Men’s dress code

Spectators pose for a portrait on day five of the Henley Royal Regatta in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

According to the Henley Royal Regatta website, “Gentlemen” are required to wear “lounge suits, or jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or, if preferred, a cravat.”

Shorts, jeans and tracksuits are not permitted.

Younger visitors dress code

Children aged yen and over are able to attend the Stewards’ Enclosure, and have their own dress code to adhere to.

They are not permitted to wear shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans.

What is the weather forecast for the Henley Royal Regatta?

The Met Office have predicted a mixed bag for the regatta, with sunshine and heavy showers on the agenda.

Here is the full weather forecast:

Tuesday 28 June: A dry day with patchy cloud and spells of warm sunshine. Sunshine turning hazier into the evening as thicker cloud to the west approaches. Becoming generally rather breezy, especially along the coast. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Wednesday 29 June: Showery rain edging across the east in the morning. Sunny spells developing for most, however occasional showers likely towards the northwest. Winds generally light. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Thursday 30 June - Sunday 3 July: Thursday, heavy showers, occasionally thundery, some sunny spells. Friday, sunny intervals and scattered showers, less heavy than Thursday. Saturday, bright start, some showery rain later. Sunday, will start with scattered showers and sunny spells for most, gradually easing from the west through Sunday.

What is the race schedule?

Here is the full race timetable for the Henley Royal Regatta:

Tuesday 28 June: Heats

Eights

Temple Challenge Cup (Student M8+)

Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior M8+)

Coxed Fours

Britannia Challenge Cup (Club M4+)

Coxless Fours

Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club M4-)

Quadruple Sculls

Fawley Challenge Cup (Junior M4x)

Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (Junior W4x)

Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (M4x)

Wednesday 29 June: Heats

Eights

Thames Challenge Cup (Club M8+)

Wargrave Challenge Cup (Club W8+)

Temple Challenge Cup (Student M8+)

Island Challenge Cup (Student W8+)

Prince Philip Challenge Trophy (Junior W8+)

Remenham Challenge Cup (Open W8+)

Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior M8+)

Coxless Fours

Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4-)

Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club M4-)

Coxed Fours

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Student M4+)

Britannia Challenge Cup (Club M4+)

Double Sculls

Stonor Challenge Trophy (Open W2x)

Thursday 30 June: Heats

Eights

Thames Challenge Cup (Club M8+)

Prince Philip Challenge Trophy (Junior W8+)

Island Challenge Cup (Student W8+)

Coxless Fours

Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club M4-)

Quadruple Sculls

Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4x)

Fawley Challenge Cup (Junior M4x)

Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (Junior W4x)

Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Open W4x)

Coxed Fours

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Student M4+)

Coxless Pairs

Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup (Open M2-)

Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (Open W2-)

Double Sculls

Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Open M2x)

Single Sculls

Diamond Challenge Sculls (Open M1x)

Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Open W1x)

Friday 1 July: Heats

Eights

Remenham Challenge Cup (Open W8+)

Thames Challenge Cup (Club M8+)

Wargrave Challenge Cup (Club W8+)

Temple Challenge Cup (Student M8+)

Island Challenge Cup (Student W8+)

Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior M8+)

Ladies’ Challenge Plate (Intermediate M8+)

Coxless Fours

Town Challenge Cup (Open W4-)

Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4-)

Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club M4-)

Quadruple Sculls

Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Open W4x)

Fawley Challenge Cup (Junior M4x)

Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (Junior W4x)

Coxed Fours

Britannia Challenge Cup (Club M4+)

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Student M4+)

Coxless Pairs

Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup (Open M2-)

Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (Open W2-)

Double Sculls

Stonor Challenge Trophy (Open W2x)

Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Open M2x)

Single Sculls

Diamond Challenge Sculls (Open M1x)

Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Open W1x)

Saturday 2 July: Semi-Finals

Eights

Grand Challenge Cup (Open M8+)

Remenham Challenge Cup (Open W8+)

Ladies’ Challenge Plate (Intermediate M8+)

Thames Challenge Cup (Club M8+)

Wargrave Challenge Cup (Club W8+)

Temple Challenge Cup (Student M8+)

Island Challenge Cup (Student W8+)

Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior M8+)

Prince Philip Challenge Trophy (Junior W8+)

Coxless Fours

Town Challenge Cup (Open W4-)

Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4-)

Quadruple Sculls

Queen Mother Challenge Cup (Open M4x)

Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Open W4x)

Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4x)

Fawley Challenge Cup (Junior M4x)

Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (Junior W4x)

Coxless Pairs

Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup (Open M2-)

Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (Open W2-)

Double Sculls

Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Open M2x)

Stonor Challenge Trophy (Open W2x)

Single Sculls

Diamond Challenge Sculls (Open M1x)

Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Open W1x)

Sunday 3 July: Finals

Eights

Grand Challenge Cup (Open M8+)

Remenham Challenge Cup (Open W8+)

Ladies’ Challenge Plate (Intermediate M8+)

Thames Challenge Cup (Club M8+)

Wargrave Challenge Cup (Club W8+)

Temple Challenge Cup (Student M8+)

Island Challenge Cup (Student (W8+)

Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Junior M8+)

Prince Philip Challenge Trophy (Junior W8+)

Coxless Fours

Stewards’ Challenge Cup (Open M4-)

Town Challenge Cup (Open W4-)

Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4-)

Wyfold Challenge Cup (Club M4-)

Quadruple Sculls

Queen Mother Challenge Cup (Open M4x)

Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Open W4x)

Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Intermediate M4x)

Fawley Challenge Cup (Junior M4x)

Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (Junior W4x)

Coxed Fours

Britannia Challenge Cup (Club M4+)

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Student M4+)

Coxless Pairs

Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup (Open M2-)

Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (Open W2-)

Double Sculls

Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Open M2x)

Stonor Challenge Trophy (Open W2x)

Single Sculls

Diamond Challenge Sculls (Open M1x)

Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Open W1x)

Is there a live stream?

The event will be livestreamed on the Henley Royal Regatta’s YouTube page.