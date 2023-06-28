Melbourne University travelled 10,500 miles to compete at Henley Regatta but their campaign lasted just 35 seconds before a dramatic disqualification.

Melbourne University suffered a heartbreaking disqualification on Day 3of Henley Regatta having travelled 10,500 miles to compete at the prestigious rowing competition.

The university was involved in the third race of the day against rowing heavyweights Harvard University in the Visitors' Challenge Cup and set off down the 550-yard course at 9:10 am.

Melbourne University had been branded as the 'dark horses' of the coxless four event with a crew made up of national champions and former Henley Regatta finalists touted as future Olympians .

It was to be a feisty clash with Harvard University no slumps. The American crew members have a long list of American medals to their name and include Brit Henry Jones who boasts an under-23 silver medal and several previous Henley Regatta appearances.

However, the meeting between the two international crews was over just seconds into the race as Melbourne University steered into the path of Harvard University and forced the race umpire to raise the dreaded red flag and disqualify the crew.

The coxless four boats are known as the most difficult to steer at Henley Regatta with rowers in the crew having to do so through their feet rather than relying on a dedicated coxswain.

Commentating on the Henley Regatta live stream, Tim Dellor said: "Both boats are coming into the middle of the water. The Australians are trying to hold their side but are coming central. They're up at Temple Island and the umpire is getting involved.

"Melbourne University need to be really careful here! They've come right across the water and they've got to get back to the Bucks station.

The Melbourne University crew had to paddle in after being disqualified (Image: HRR Photo)

"They've raided across to the wrong side. There goes the umpire and there's a red flag. What a long way to come for that. Not the outcome they would have been after.

"Imagine travelling halfway around the world and on day two of Henley Regatta having that as the outcome."

A heartbreaking result for the Melbourne University crew, who had travelled for days to attend the meeting after months of preparation, became the talking point of the day with some finding controversy with the timing of the white-flag warning issued by the race umpire.

Crews are shown a white flag as a warning when straying into their opposition's path on the course and are given a chance to correct the steering before disqualification, which comes into use when the misdirected crew interferes with the other boat.

The umpire in the Visitors' Challenge Cup raised a white flag warning 20 seconds into the race, despite commentators noticing steering issues five seconds in, and followed it with the red flag for disqualification 15 seconds later.

Footage appeared to show wash from the Melbourne University boat whipping up the water in front of Harvard University and causing the American bow man to 'catch a crab', which means getting his blade stuck in the water. The umpire deemed that interference to be detrimental and waved the red flag.

