Over 2,000 athletes will compete on the prestigious Henley-on-Thames course this weekend across three days of action-packed racing.

Henley Women's Regatta will take over Henley-on-Thames this weekend as the best club, university and schoolgirl rowers battle it out on the famous stretch of the River Thames .

It's set to be a record-breaking year for the event with 547 entries and 2,150 athletes expected to compete across three days of time trial and side-by-side racing .

Over 200 rowing clubs will be represented at the event, which sees crews travel from abroad as well as all corners of the United Kingdom.

Marlow RC will turn out the highest number of boats with 12 racing at the event, shortly followed by Henley-based Leander RC which has entered nine boats along with two composite crews.

A total of 33 overseas entries from 22 clubs come from Austria, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the USA.

The University of Pennsylvania will race at Henley Women's Regatta after impressing at the National Collegiate Athletics Association Championships across the pond. The club's 8+ will go up against the ever-competitive Oxford Brookes University in the Ron Needs Cup alongside 13 other crews. Harvard University and Princeton University have also made the trip.

The event regularly attracts Team GB athletes and on show at this year's Henley Women's Regatta is Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Ellen Buttrick, who competes with Molesey's Charlotte Coburn in the Redgrave Challenge Case for Championship Coxless Pairs.

World Under-23 Rowing Championship silver medallists Abigail Topp and Phoebe Snowden will also compete at that event.

Henley Women’s Regatta begins with time trials on Friday morning (Image: Getty Images)

NationalWorld has all you need to know to follow the Henley Women's Regatta action in-person on the course or from the comfort of your own home.

When is Henley Women's Regatta?

Henley Women's Regatta takes place between Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 18.

All adult competitors are in racing action on the Friday with time trials taking place in the morning for events with more than eight entries. Side-by-side racing then commences on Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning begins with time trials for the J18 events and adult events with fewer than eight entries. From the middle of the day, side-by-side racing begins.

Semi-finals and finals for Henley Women's Regatta will take place on Sunday.

Where is Henley Women's Regatta and how far is the course?

Henley Women’s Regatta takes place along a 1,500m course (Image: Getty Images)

The Henley Women's Regatta takes place in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, one of the most prestigious stretches of water for rowing in the world.

The course is on the same water used at Henley Royal Regatta but is 1,500m instead of the traditional 2,112m. The race begins at the famous Temple Island and ends in front of the Remenham Club.

There is a spectator zone by the river which is free to access for those wanting to watch in person with food stalls and shops available for entertainment.

How to watch Henley Women's Regatta Livestream?

If you can't make it to Henley to watch the rowing action in person then it can be followed for free online.

Just like Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Women's Regatta is streamed live for free on YouTube.

