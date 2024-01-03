The Warrington teenager will take on Luke Humphries in the grand final on Wednesday night after a spectacular run through the competition.

The biggest World Darts Championship in years is set to take place at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night as teenage sensation Luke Littler bids to win a historic title against Luke Humphries.

The grand final is always a landmark date in the sport's calendar but comes with an almost frenzied interest in 2024 as the nation follows the story of the underdog 16-year-old.

NationalWorld has all you need to know to follow the Littler vs Humphries action tonight.

How to watch Luke Littler in the World Darts Championship final?

The World Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday evening. Coverage starts at 7:30 pm on the channel and the programme will run until 11 pm with the final set to start around 8:20 pm.

Sky subscribers can also stream coverage via the Sky Go app. For those without a subscription, NowTV does offer a day pass which allows access to all 11 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours and is available for £11.99.

Can I watch the World Darts Championship for free online?

Sky Sports have been urged by an MP to make the World Darts Championship between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries free to watch in the UK to ensure that Brits don't miss out on a 'historic moment' as the 16-year-old bids to become the youngest darts champion in history.

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Culture, Media and Sport said: “The country is gripped by darts fever and the spectacle of 16-year-old Luke Littler becoming a world champion.

“The final must be free to air on TV so that millions of Brits don’t lose out on this historic moment. Sky Sports should share the rights with the likes of BBC or ITV.”

However, the final will not be able to stream for free online and those wanting to watch Luke Littler will have to be Sky Sports subscribers or pay for a day pass.

Who is Luke Littler?

A wave of love for Luke Littler has swept the UK since the turn of the New Year as the 16-year-old darts prodigy continues to take down giants in the sport on his way to the World Darts Championship final.

Luke Littler is bidding for the World Darts Championship on Wednesday night (Image: Getty Images)

The teenager from Warrington has won over fans with his confident performances and down-to-earth interviews. Littler beat his idol Raymond van Barneveld in the quarter-final before conquering Scott Williams in the semi-final. He has also defeated Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding and Matt Campbell in his fairytale run to the grand final.

Littler said: "I have no words. It's just crazy, that I'm in a World Championship final on my debut. I was happy winning one game but I could go all the way. My target was to still be here after Christmas and now here I am in the final.