Manchester United have undoubtedly had a checkered history in the transfer market, with several high-profile signings failing to live up to expectations.

I’m sure most wouldn’t struggle to comprise a list of over 50 names but we gave ChatGPT the arduous task of narrowing it down to 10 and here’s what they had to say ...

10. Morgan Schneiderlin (2015)

Fee: £25m

United signed the French midfielder from Southampton with high expectations after his impressive Premier League performances. However, Schneiderlin struggled to adapt to the pressures of Old Trafford, offering little creativity or control in midfield. He lasted only 18 months before being sold to Everton.

9. Memphis Depay (2015)

Fee: £25m

Hyped as the next big thing after dazzling performances in the Eredivisie, Depay arrived at United but failed to deliver. His inconsistency and inability to adjust to the Premier League saw him leave for Lyon after two underwhelming seasons.

8. Ángel Di María (2014)

Fee: £59.7m

The Argentine winger arrived as a marquee signing but struggled to adapt under Louis van Gaal’s rigid system. Despite flashes of brilliance, his tenure was marred by poor form and a lack of commitment, leading to a swift exit to PSG.

7. Radamel Falcao (2014)

Fee: Loan (£6m fee)

Once one of Europe’s most feared strikers, Falcao’s loan move from Monaco turned into a disaster. He managed just four goals in 29 appearances, looking far from the player who terrorized defenses during his prime.

6. Alexis Sánchez (2018)

Fee: Swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

One of the most disappointing moves in United’s history, Sánchez arrived with enormous wages and expectations. He struggled to find form, scoring just five goals in 45 games before being offloaded to Inter Milan.

5. Anderson (2007)

Fee: £20m

Signed as a promising midfielder, Anderson showed glimpses of talent but never fulfilled his potential. Fitness issues, inconsistency, and injuries plagued his time at United, leading to a prolonged but disappointing stay.

4. Bebe (2010)

Fee: £7.4m

Sir Alex Ferguson’s gamble on the unknown winger is often cited as one of the strangest transfers in football history. Bebe was woefully out of his depth at the top level, making just a handful of appearances before being shipped out on loan and sold.

3. Harry Maguire (2019)

Fee: £80m

Still a current player, Maguire’s world-record fee for a defender has placed him under constant scrutiny. While capable of solid performances, his frequent errors and lack of pace have made him a target for criticism.

2. Juan Sebastián Verón (2003)

Fee: £28.1m

The Argentine midfielder was one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history at the time, arriving from Lazio with high expectations. However, Verón struggled to adapt to the physicality of English football, often looking sluggish and overwhelmed. Despite his technical abilities, his time at United was largely disappointing, and he was sold to Chelsea after just two seasons.

1. Paul Pogba (2016)

Fee: £89m

The Frenchman’s return to United was meant to signal the start of a new era. While Pogba had his moments of brilliance, his inconsistency, injuries, and off-field distractions overshadowed his contributions. The fact that United let him leave on a free transfer (twice!) encapsulates the saga’s failure.

In fairness to the AI, given almost limitless options with the amount of flops that have come through the doors of Old Trafford, it’s hard to argue with many of their selections.