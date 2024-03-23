Roy Keane and Gary Neville have said they can envisage England boss Gareth Southgate succeeding Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager

Gareth Southgate has praised England players for “very good individual performances” following the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

On the eye, the Three Lions appeared sluggish as they struggled to break down a weakened Brazil side. England were missing Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka - two certain starters at Euro 2024 - with Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden brought in.

Both players looked sluggish, with Foden having little impact from the right flank. Anthony Gordon, making his international debut, looked bright on the opposite wing but could not break down a sturdy Brazil backline.

Jude Bellingham was arguably the pick of the bunch but, in truth, no England players deserved any plaudits at the full-time whistle. Brazil wonderkid Endrick - set to join Real Madrid this summer - snatched the victory late on to send the South American contingent into raptures.

The defeat raises more questions about Southgate’s ability to mix it with the elite sides. England’s woes against quality opposition at major tournaments are well-documented and, on home soil, they were found wanting again.

Speaking post-match, the Three Lions boss bizarrely claimed he was “pleased” with the performance despite losing his 20-game unbeaten run at Wembley. Southgate also provided a worrying injury update regarding captain Kane.

“I’m pleased,” he said. “Clearly, I don’t like losing football matches but I I thought there were lots of very good individual performances from players who have hardly played for England.

“I thought our more regalia players were very good. With 15 minutes to go, we’re thinking we’ve managed to see a lot of new players, had more than our fair share of the game and had as many attempts on goal as them, so the difference, in the end, was on one moment really.