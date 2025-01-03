Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An international rugby league player has had his contract terminated after he was charged with multiple sexual offences including rape.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford Bulls player Keven Appo, 25, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault. Appo, of Halifax, West Yorkshire, made his international debut for Papua New Guinea in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

He also played for Bradford Bulls in 2023 and 2024 but a club spokesperson confirmed on Friday (January 3) they have cancelled Appo's contract. They said: "Following today’s West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Bulls player Keven Appo, 25, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault. | Getty

“Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage. The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson says the charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team, following a report made in April 2024. Appo has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday (January 6).