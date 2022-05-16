The Sunrisers of Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians as MI desperately fight for survival in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians are historically the most successful side in the Indian Premier League but 2022 has not been their year.

In 12 matches, they have just three wins, the most recent of which came against MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings on Thursday 12 May.

The two sides both have five matches remaining of the League stage in order to fight for a place in the knockout matches. However, with MI sitting 10th in the table and Sunrisers Hyderabad having five straight defeats, it is looking likely that a miracle will be necessary for either side to progress to the next stage.

The Sunrisers last win came nearly a month ago against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kane Williamson will hope that he can bring his team back from the brink in order to salvage the little hope they have left.

As the two sides prepare to face each other in their 13th IPL fixture, let’s take a look at what their dream fantasy team could be...

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians?

SRH and MI will meet each other today, Tuesday 17 April 2022 and the match is scheduled to begin at 3pm BST. All of the action from the IPL is available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Who is in our Dream11?

Captain : Nicholas Pooran

The Trinidadian cricketer Nicholas Pooran has been a safe pair of hands for SRH in this year’s IPL. He is the current captain of West Indies limited over cricket, giving him necessary experience at leading the troops.

He as enjoyed an IPL average of 43.83 this year and hit a high score of 64*.

Nicholas Pooran in action for West Indies at 2021 World Cup

Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

Varma has been his side’s brightest hope in an otherwise deeply depressing tournament. His first season in the IPL has seen him score 368 runs with an average of 40.89 and the Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma said of his player: “I feel like (Varma) is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. Things are looking bright for him.”

Safe Bets

Jasprit Bumrah is always a safe bet. His dangerous action has led to him taking 11 wickets so far this tournament, with an innings best of 5/10.

Leading the bowling attack for the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah will create chances at every opportunity of the game and help keep down the run rate at the same time.

Umran Malik is another safe bet on the bowling front. He is getting dangerously close to hitting a top speed of 100mph with his bolwing an has taken 18 wickets so far this IPL.

His speed has been destructive, and despite a slightly higher economy than would be preferred, his wicket tally proves this is a cost SRH have been willing to take.

Conflicts

Suryakumar Yadav would have been an absolute certainty in this Dream XI had he not been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a left forearm muscle injury.

He has a 2022 IPL batting average of 43.29 and hit 303 off 208 balls in his eight innings.

Kane Williamson is another who has missed the cut for this match. The New Zealand captain has been below par compared to his peers in terms of runs scored and his strike rate.

His strike rate is below 100 - an unusual sight to see in the explosive limited-overs tournament. In his place will be Aiden Markram who has scored a total of 358 runs off 253 balls. He is enjoying an impressive batting average of 59.67 so far this tournament and has top scored with 68*.

Dream11 prediction