Ireland can become just the seventh team in history to win consecutive Six Nations titles in the competition’s 141-year history.

Bookmakers could be forgiven for already paying out on the Wolfhounds after an explosive start to their campaign. Wins over France, Italy and Wales have resulted in Ireland storming to a six-point lead - with England next up at Twickenham.

Putting Steve Borthwick’s side to the sword on home soil will all but confirm their status as champions - and achieve history while doing so. Ireland have never won back-to-back Six Nations, even dating back to the format’s early days as the Home Championships.

A golden era of Irish rugby has taken the game by storm, with only South Africa ahead of them in the world rankings. England were the last country to retain the trophy following their wins in 2016 and 2017.

The Lions have achieved that feat three times, with 2016/2017 replicating 1913/1914, and 1923/1924. Wales have also retained the trophy but not since France and Italy joined the party.

The Dragons emerged victorious in 1908 and 1909 when the competition was still known as the Home Championships. France also achieved greatness in 1997 and 1998 - leaving Scotland and Ireland as the only nation yet to retain the title.

All that could change this year, however, with Andy Farrell’s men crushing all before them. Ireland will become champions if they beat England and score four tries and take five match points - putting their tournament tally to 20.