Things are heating up in the Six Nations as we enter the fourth round of the tournament. There will be three games happening this weekend, with a win for Ireland almost in sight.

The first Six Nations fixture this Saturday (March 10), will take place in Rome, with Scotland taking on Italy. They need to score five-points if they have any hope in catching up to the Irish team who are travelling to Twickenham to take on England and hold onto their title as reigning champions.

Lastly, Wales will take on France this weekend in Cardiff, the French team were the favourites to win, following on from their victory in 2022, but do they have what it takes to crawl their way back up the standings?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Six Nations this weekend.

Where to watch Six Nations 2024 this weekend?

Every game in the Six Nations will be available to watch on either BBC One or ITV1. They will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you can tune into the action wherever you are. Here's how you can watch the Six Nations this weekend on TV:

Italy v Scotland

The first match of the weekend taking place on Saturday, March 9, Scotland will be travelling to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to take on Italy. Coverage begins on ITV1 from 1.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 2:15pm.

England v Ireland

Taking place on Saturday, March 9, Ireland will be travelling to Twickenham to take on England. Coverage will start live on ITV1 from 4.20pm, with kick-off starting at 4.45pm.

Wales v France

The final game scheduled for this weekend is Wales V France, taking place on Sunday, March 11, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, coverage will begin on BBC One at 2.20pm, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT.

Where can you stream Six Nations?

Coverage of the Six Nations is available to watch online in the UK, with every match available to stream on either ITVX and BBC iPlayer.