Watch every single shot from some of the world's best golfers including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

The PGA Championship 2023 has finally arrived as the world's best golfers descend onto the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for four days of sporting competition. The likes of Rory McIlroy and more are vying for the winner's share of an astounding $15 million prize purse which is $2.7 million - and there is plenty of golf left to be played.

Hundreds of spectators will continue to fill out the grounds as they hope to witness more of the battle between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. Especially as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and more hope to make their way into the major winner's circle.

It also attracts thousands to millions of golf fans worldwide who wish to tune into the action live through their television or by watching a live stream online.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Championship 2023 on TV and livestream, as well as the time it starts in the UK and the latest standings.

When is the PGA Championship 2023 and where is it held?

The golf major competition got underway on Thursday, 18 May and will come to its jaw-dropping conclusion on Sunday, 21 May. It takes place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the US.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2023 - TV channel, live stream and UK start time

Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland is a contender for this year's PGA Championship title in Rochester - Credit: Getty

Like with most of the professional golf coverage in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the PGA Championship 2023. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up to Sky with a TV package that not only includes all sports coverage, but also Netflix for £46 every month - visit the Sky website for further details.

You can then livestream the goings-on in the golfing major tournament while you are out and about through Sky Go. While if you do not wish to commit to a fixed contract, you can purchase a Now TV sports pass which grants you access to 11 Sky Sports channels at £11.98 for 24 hours or £34.99 per month - visit the Now TV website to sign up.

For fans in the UK, Saturday's PGA Championship 2023 coverage started at 2pm and is expected to broadcast throughout the day.

USPGA leaderboard and top scores for Round 2

T1 Scheffler -5

T1 Conners -5

T1 Hovland -5

T4 Suh -3

T4 DeChambeau -3

T6 Koepka -2

T6 Tarren -2

T8 Pendrith -1

T8 Rose -1