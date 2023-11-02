The online streamer and Cristiano Ronaldo superfan boasts an empire of over 21 million YouTube subscribers.

The YouTuber is often the centre of controversy (Image: Getty Images)

American YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed turned heads this week as he attended the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony i n Paris.

The online personality rubbed shoulders with footballing greats, failed to recognise Novak Djokovic and was horrified that Cristiano Ronaldo was beaten to the famous award by Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld runs through who iShowSpeed is, his love for the Manchester United legend and his net worth.

Who is iShowSpeed?

iShowSpeed is an American YouTuber, rapper and online streamer who has found success through his football content. The 18-year-old was born in Ohio, has been active online since 2016 and currently has over 21 million subscribers on YouTube.

The star's real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. and he is commonly known as Speed thanks to his online profile.

As well as sports content, iShowSpeed has amassed interest in his live streams and reactions to playing popular video games Fortnite and Roblox.

Why is iShowSpeed controversial?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as enjoying viral success through his online content, iShowSpeed has often found himself making headlines through controversies.

The YouTuber is often the centre of controversy (Image: Getty Images)

The YouTuber lit a firework inside his own home last year and found himself in hot water after promoting a certain cryptocurrency, having to issue an apology to followers. The celebrity has also been accused of racism and sexism for comments made on camera and was iShowSpeed had been given a lifetime ban from streaming platform Twitch in 2021 after joking about sexual assault towards online personality Ash Kaash - however, that ban appeared to be lifted this year and he returned to the platform.

What's the deal with iShowSpeed, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

iShowSpeed turned heads this week thanks to his antics at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

The YouTuber was at the Theatre de Chatelet filming content and videoed his reaction to Lionel Messi taking home the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time. Speed was seen begging for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award instead and caused a ruckus when reacting to the Argentine's win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

iShowSpeed is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and had attempted to meet the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star multiple times in the past. He finally succeded in doing so when he flew to Portugal to watch Ronaldo play for his national side against Bosnia and Herzegovina, falling to his knees to worship the star when meeting him after the match.

iShowSpeed loves Cristiano Ronaldo (Image: Getty Images)

Speed had been a Manchester United fan because of Ronaldo but he renounced his Red Devils support after they lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this year. In October, he wrote: “That’s it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a United fan. I’ve been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999. I’m not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today. I will become a fan of Al Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club."

iShowSpeed net worth

iShowSpeed has over 21 million subscribers on YouTube and many more millions across social media platforms Instagram, TikTok and X. The influencer is reported to have a huge net worth of $12 million or £9.9 million.

Celebrities usually don't speculate as to their net worth and react to numbers online, but during one livestream iShowSpeed reacted to the figures reported online. The YouTuber remained relatively coy but seemed to suggest that the $12 million figure might not be too far off reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement