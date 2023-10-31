Some of the biggest stars in football were in Paris for the 67th Ballon d'Or awards

It was a historic night at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as Lionel Messi won his eighth coveted trophy. The win saw Messi beat Erling Haaland to the prize and saw his record extended as the footballer who has won the award the most.

The big night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30 saw some of the biggest stars of football in attendance. While Messi won, Erling Haaland came second in the list while Kylian Mbappe came in third.

But it seems that while many footballers and other stars attempted to come in looking their sharpest, many of these actually missed the mark. Colourful suits and odd shoes are only a couple of examples of big gaffes from the event. NationalWorld ranks the worst dressed from the 2023 Ballon d'Or here below. Do you think we missed anyone out?

Jude Bellingham at the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Getty)

Jude Bellingham

Now Bellingham did win the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or which recognises the best player in the world under 21. But the 20-year-old's outfit from the night will be one to remember for all the wrong reasons.

You'd be forgiven for thinking Bellingham was wearing a parachute given the size of his trousers, others could also make the mistake of thinking he's raided Kim Jong-Un's wardrobe.

Either way, this was one of the worst outfits from the night. Bellingham will have to score plenty more goals for Real Madrid this season to live this one down.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior at the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Getty)

Now given he's only 23, we can forgive Vinicius Junior for this particularly loud outfit. Other footballers have done it at big award nights for the sport, and quickly learned their mistake. But it was a pretty shocking outfit. The red blazer looked like it couldn't get any worse - and then Vinicius showed off a matching belt. It was quite something to behold.

A better outfit next year might just see Vinicius break into the top three finalists. Oh, and Erling Haaland scoring fewer goals too.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé at the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Getty)

Kylian Mbappé, 24, scored a magnificent hat-trick against Argentina in the World Cup final late last year. But it didn't guide his side to victory in their bid to retain football's biggest prize.

Dressing smart is made to look so difficult by some people. And while Mbappé did look smart in his silver jacket, a black tie event like this needs no glamour or added flavour. It should be just that, men in their black suits and black ties. Mbappé outfit was hardly the worst on this list, but it certainly wasn't worthy of appearing in the top three players.

IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed at the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Getty)

The internet sensation who seems to be everywhere at the moment - from India, to Paris, to his home in the US. IShowSpeed has grown in popularity in recent years - particularly in the football community as an American with a somewhat outside perspective.

His reaction to Messi winning the night's big award saw him oddly bark out loud in signature fashion. How he managed to get an invite here, remains a massive mystery to me as countless others who have helped football grow were arguably better placed to attend and have the cameras on them. Anyway, the most shocking thing about 'Speed' on the night was his shoes. The 18-year-old went for a smart and clean-looking black suit, but this was ruined by the metallic-coloured Yeezy Foam RNNRs he wore on his feet. He's known to frequently wear the shoes, but not at the Ballon d'Or surely!

SCH

SCH at the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Getty)