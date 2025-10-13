Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has earned his first managerial position after being appointed by Luton Town.

The League One side were previously on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Matt Bloomfield. And having held talks with Wilshere, the Hatters have decided to hand the reins to the former England man.

The move to Kenilworth Road represents Wilshere’s first permanent venture into management. Since his retirement from football in 2022, he has held coaching roles with former club Arsenal and Norwich City - Wilshere having been in interim charge at Carrow Road last season.

He was initially offered a return to the Emirates to fill the role as under-21 boss. But he decided to turn that opportunity down in an effort to earn his first managerial job.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager,” the 33-year-old said about his appointment at Luton. He added: “It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club. I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.”

It will be Wilshere's first full-time managerial role, taking over a Luton side 11th in the third tier following back-to-back relegations. He beat Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens to the role.

Chris Powell will also join Luton as Wilshere's assistant - the former England left-back has been at Walsall for just two weeks as interim first-team coach after coming in to cover for Gary Waddock as he recovers from ankle surgery.