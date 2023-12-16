There was a brutal and quick end to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Andre August

Jake Paul's boxing fight against Andre August certainly delivered another show-stopping night of action. The YouTuber took on the professional boxer in Orlando for this ninth fight.

Living up to his Problem Child moniker, Paul - was too much for August to handle early on and quickly left his opponent on the mat with a brutal knock-out. The 26-year-old delivered an uppercut in the closing stages of the first round that August was left unable to recover from.

Waving goodnight, Paul claimed the victory - the eighth of his career - to take his boxing record to 8-1. His brother, Logan Paul, was sat ringside as Jake secured a win and Logan was quick to record his own reaction to the KO.

And as if the hype wasn't enough every time he steps into the boxing ring, Paul is already thinking about his next opponent.

Speaking after the fight, Jake said he is open to the idea of fighting British fighter Viddal Riley who used to train KSI before stepping into the ring himself. The 26-year-old was in KSI's team when he beat Jake's brother Logan in 2019.

Jake said: "Yeah for sure that could happen, that would be interesting. He has a name, a profile, and that is something that excites me for sure. As I go down this path I am going to continue to challenge myself and some of those names start popping into the equation."

It is clear that Jake's stature in the sport is now steadily increasing. He's fought UFC fighters, boxers, and other YouTube stars on his way to convincing people that he is the real deal.

He added: "We live in a different boxing world now, in a different digital age in general, and it's the fighters' responsibility now to promote themselves.