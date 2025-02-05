Croatian footballer Jakov Jelkic has been found dead in the waters of a Spanish port after a night out with team-mates.

Spanish police confirmed Jakov Jelkic, 24, had been found on Monday (3 February) in Alicante. Jelkic had played for Swiss third division side FC Granges-Paccot.

The 24-year-old had played with the team in Spain last weekend and reportedly joined his team-mates at a nightclub in the Levante dock area in Alicante. His disappearance had been reported after he failed to return to the team's hotel the following morning.

Cristian Plazas, a spokesman for the National Police of Alicante, reported a body had been fully identified after being discovered on Monday. Plazas told Spanish media an investigation has been launched, but Jelkic's death is currently being viewed as accidental, with the footballer considered to have fallen into the sea and drowned.

The police spokesperson stated that cameras had seen Jelkic staggering out of a nightclub near the port, 'having ingested some type of alcoholic drink.' A tribute has been paid by FC Granges-Paccot following Jelkic's death.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of Jakov's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and all those who knew him from near and far.

“His memory will forever be engraved in our hearts. A friend, a teammate, an inspiration to all. Rest in peace.”