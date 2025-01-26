Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World number one Jannik Sinner has claimed his second consecutive Australian Open title, making him the hard-court king of men’s tennis.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Italian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena, becoming the first Italian man or woman to win three grand slam singles titles.

Sinner has not lost a match on hard courts at a grand slam since his fourth-round defeat to Zverev at the US Open in 2023. Since then, he has remained undefeated, winning 21 consecutive hard-court matches at grand slams, including his victories in Melbourne last year and New York. “It was extremely good fun,” Sinner said of his win. “The time goes so quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinner’s latest win extended his career-best winning streak across all levels to 21 matches and equalled an ATP record, with victories in 47 of his first 50 matches as the world number one.

World number one Jannik Sinner has claimed his second consecutive Australian Open title, making him the hard-court king of men’s tennis. | Getty Images

Zverev, who has now lost grand slam finals in New York, Paris, and Melbourne, struggled to counter Sinner’s relentless ball-striking and superb movement. After clinching the title with a final backhand winner, Sinner thrust his arms in the air in triumph, putting aside ongoing questions over his doping case to focus on his on-court dominance.

What is Jannik Sinner’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Sinner’s net worth stands at $26.6 million as of January 2025 (£21.3 million). This wealth comes from his tennis achievements, lucrative endorsement deals, and growing prominence as one of the sport's brightest stars.

Sinner credits much of his success to the values instilled by his parents, Johann and Siglinde Sinner. Johann, a chef at a local ski lodge, introduced Sinner to sports and encouraged him to pursue tennis. His mother, Siglinde, set an example of discipline and hard work through her professional endeavors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend?

In 2024, Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya became one of tennis’s most talked-about couples, captivating fans with their star-powered relationship. Both top players in their respective circuits - Sinner in men’s tennis and Kalinskaya on the women’s side - the pair kept their romance largely out of the public eye.

But as of early 2025, questions about their relationship status remain unanswered. According to Marie Claire Australia, “Recent reports have hinted that the star-powered couple might be taking a break.”