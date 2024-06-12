Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NBA all time great Jerry West has died aged 86

NBA legend Jerry West, known as ‘The Logo’ for his silhouette being used in the NBA’s iconic logo, has died at the age of 86. West died with his wife, Karen, by his side, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Clippers. The details surrounding his death have not been made known.

West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an executive for the Clippers. In a statement, Clippers said: "Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West had a storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers, beginning in 1960 as the second overall pick in the NBA draft. He rapidly emerged as a standout player, averaging 17.6 points per game as a rookie and 30.8 points in his second season.

NBA all time great Jerry West has died aged 86 | Getty Images

Throughout his 14-year career, he made the All-Star team every year and won one NBA title. West's effect on the game stretched beyond his playing days, as he also served as an executive for the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors, contributing to the success of several championship teams. Jerry West was admitted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time as a contributor, recognising his significant contributions to the sport both on and off the court.