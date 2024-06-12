Jerry West dead: NBA legend whose silhouette used in 'The Logo' dies aged 86
and live on Freeview channel 276
NBA legend Jerry West, known as ‘The Logo’ for his silhouette being used in the NBA’s iconic logo, has died at the age of 86. West died with his wife, Karen, by his side, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Clippers. The details surrounding his death have not been made known.
West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an executive for the Clippers. In a statement, Clippers said: "Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."
West had a storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers, beginning in 1960 as the second overall pick in the NBA draft. He rapidly emerged as a standout player, averaging 17.6 points per game as a rookie and 30.8 points in his second season.
Throughout his 14-year career, he made the All-Star team every year and won one NBA title. West's effect on the game stretched beyond his playing days, as he also served as an executive for the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors, contributing to the success of several championship teams. Jerry West was admitted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time as a contributor, recognising his significant contributions to the sport both on and off the court.
West's death signals the end of an era in the NBA, where he was admired not only for his on-court abilities but also for his expertise in team administration and development. His impact on the sport has been felt by both players and executives for years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.