Snooker legend Jimmy White has revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD aged in his 60s.

The Whirlwind, who suffered drink, drugs and gambling addictions during his career, is now being medically treated for the condition. White, 62, appearing on Stephen Hendry's YouTube channel, said: "I'm gonna give you an exclusive. I got diagnosed with ADHD about two years ago, 18 months, two years ago.

"I've had to work. With ADHD you think about 15 things at once. So I'm now down to sort of like normal. I have to be medicated and all that and it's completely changed my life."

He added: "When you're under pressure, looking back all these things were going through my mind and all of a sudden I'm starting to miss everything. The pockets are closing up as I'm hitting them and the balls are getting like footballs.

"That for me now, looking back, if I'd known what I had I'd have been able to refocus better. That was a big thing."

White, who is still ranked in the world's top 100, is now receiving coaching from former world snooker champ Peter Eddon, who has become a successful coach. He said: "I think a couple of players have got this ADHD. That's why I'm trying to work with Ebdon, getting it down to basics."

According to the NHS, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

Symptoms of ADHD tend to be noticed at an early age and may become more noticeable when a child's circumstances change, such as when they start school. Most cases are diagnosed when children are under 12 years old, but sometimes it's diagnosed later in childhood. Sometimes ADHD was not recognised when someone was a child, and they are diagnosed later as an adult.