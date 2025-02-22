Artur Beterbiev will be hoping to put his rivalry with Dmitry Bivol to bed this evening as the pair meet again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two boxing stars contested for the undisputed light-heavyweight title back in October. Eventually, Beterbiev got his hand raised on points in what was a razor-thin decision.

Tonight's co-main event is a heavyweight fight between Martin Bakole and Joseph Parker after Daniel Dubois was forced out ill. British star Hamzah Sheeraz will be looking to become a world champion when he takes on the dangerous Carlos Adames, whilst an epic fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr and Israil Madrimov also features lower down the card.

Artur Beterbiev will be hoping to put his rivalry with Dmitry Bivol to bed this evening as the pair meet again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The event is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The first fight is due to get underway at around 4:45pm UK time (8.45am PT / 10.45am CT / 11.45am ET). Bakole's heavyweight showdown with Parker is scheduled to begin at 9:40pm UK time (1.40pm PT / 3.40pm CT / 4.40pm ET), whilst the main event ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are due at 11pm UK time (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET). The main event should not start later than this but could be brought forward if the undercard fights are completed earlier than expected.

The entire fight card will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office and costs £19.99 in the UK. The action can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Prime Video and Virgin Media TV. Fans do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event. The fights will also be shown on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.

Full fight card, undercard and UK fight times

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol - 11pm

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole - 9.40pm

Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley - 8.35pm

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz - 7.35pm

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov - 6.40pm

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel - 5.40pm

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith - 4.45pm