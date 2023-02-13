Josh Cavallo made his announcement in October 2021 that he had publicly come out as gay, the first active male top-flight footballer to do so.

Jakub Jankto became the third top-flight male professional footballer to publicly come out as gay. The Sparta Prague and Czech Republic midfielder drew inspiration from Blackpool’s Jake Daniels and Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo when he made his announcement, taking to Twitter to say: “I want to live my life in freedom wihout fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Cavallo made his announcement in October 2021, becoming the first active male professional player in top-flight footballer to come out publicly as gay. The left-back from Bentleigh East released a video on Twitter which was then shared by his club announcing he was “ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about in my life.”

Here is all you need to know about footballer Josh Cavallo

Who is Josh Cavallo?

Cavallo was born in November 1999 in Bentleigh East, Victoria, Australia. He started his footballing career at Western United where he spent 18 months before signing a short-term contract with Adelaide United.

Cavallo, who plays left back and central midfield, signed a two-year contract extension in May 2021 after an impressive first stint in Adelaide. The left back was awarded the A-League Rising Star after a successful 2020/21 campaign in Adelaide.

Cavallo plays for Adelaide United. He won A-League rising star in 2021

Cavallo has also represented the Australia under-20 national side.

When did Cavallo come out as gay?

The 21-year-old Australian came out on Wednesday 27 October after releasing a video which was then shared by his team, Adelaide, on Twitter.

Cavallo’s opens with him saying, “I am a footballer and I’m gay.”

“Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.

“All I want to do is play football and be treated equally. I am tired of trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double life. It’s exhausting. It’s something I don’t want anyone to experience.

Cavallo came out to his family, friends, teammates and coaches first and has spoken about the amazing support he has received from them.

“(Coming out) has been incredible. The response and support I have received is immense. It’s starting to make me think, why have I been hiding this burden for so long?

Not only does Cavallo use this video to admit his truth, but he also talks about his wish to instil the same confidence in others.

“I want to inspire and show others that it’s ok to be yourself and play football - it’s ok to be gay and play football.

“Don’t act like someone you’re not. You were meant to be yourself.”

Josh Cavallo’s video ends with the statement: “I am Josh Cavallo. I am a footballer and I am proud to be gay.”

What support as Josh Cavallo received after coming out as gay?

After Josh Cavallo released his video, the Adelaide United chief executive, Nathan Kosmina and the coach, Carl Veart both expressed their pride, while the left back’s teammate, Ben Halloran, spoke of Cavallo’s “great courage.”

“It’s sadly still very rare in the sporting world for men to come out.”

Ross Aloisi, Adelaide United assistant coach, has also come out in support of Cavallo saying “To see Josh today, with that weight lifted off his shoulders, it makes me proud of how brave a man he is.

“Josh’s mental health and wellbeing is the most important thing to us as his coaches and teammates. Josh will always be Josh to us.”

Since his announcement, the Adelaide United’s twitter page has been flooded with support by fellow footballers and teams -such as Stefan Mauk, Sydney FC, Western United FC and Meleri Mullan - all conveying their love and respect for the 21-year-old.

Are there other top-flight openly gay footballers?

Josh Cavallo has made LGTBQ+ history by being the first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer. He is now joined by Blackpool’s Jake Daniels who came out as in May 2022. Jakub Jankto then made further history on 13 February 2023 by become the first international active male footballer to publicly come out as gay.