Sammie Szmodics in action on his Ipswich Town debut against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah shines yet again as Slot earns first win as Liverpool boss. Here are our player ratings from a match which saw a lacklustre first half performance.

Score: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Scorers: Jota 60’; Salah 65’

Starting XI: Allison, Robertson, Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander- Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Allison: 9/10- Liverpool’s number one was called into action early after a strong start by newly promoted Ipswich. A header from a set piece and an Omari Hutchinson effort were both well held by Allison, who looked assured in goal. It was a much more comfortable second half for the Brazilian, who made a good save when called upon, after Ali Al Hamadi ran through on goal with ten minutes to go.

Robertson: 6/10- It was a shaky start for Robertson, who’s missed-placed pass and poor control gave the home side some encouragement and increased the sound inside an already hostile Portman Road. Ipswich looked to attack down their right and got joy doing so in the first half against Liverpool’s left back, who has recently recovered from an injury picked up at the Euros which made him a doubt for this game. The Scotsman, like the rest of his team, looked more like himself in the second half before being replaced with ten minutes to go.

Van Dijk: 8/10- It was a similar start for Van Dijk, who looked rattled in the opening stages of the game. Liam Delap looked a threat up against the Dutchman, and Ipswich had Liverpool penned in with their high line, making it hard for Van Dijk and co to exercise Slot’s gameplan of playing out from the back. It wasn’t long, however, before Liverpool’s captain took advantage of the space in behind and started playing long, diagonal balls towards Mo Salah on Liverpool’s right. This soon paid dividends as it became a constant out ball for Liverpool, even leading to their second goal in the game.

Quansah: 8/10- Quansah seemed to be Liverpool’s shining light at the back in the first half an hour, making a few integral blocks and tackles to get his defensive partners out of jail. It was, therefore, a surprise to not see him come back out for the second half. It remains to be seen if Slot made the decision as a tactical one, or if Quansah was forced off by an injury, but either way it will be a huge frustration for the youngster, who looked set to break into Liverpool’s team as a starter this season, with rumors circulating that Slot prefers him to Konate.

Alexander-Arnold: 9/10- Trent’s first half consisted of trying-and at times failing- to keep Omari Hutchinson quiet but as Liverpool grew into the game, so did he. The right-back should have had an assist after a brilliant cross just before the hour mark saw Jota head wide. Not long after this, he was involved in Liverpool’s opener, playing a perfectly weighted ball between the full back and center half to allow Salah to run onto.

Jack Taylor in action for Ipswich Town against Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gravenberch: 9/10- Liverpool started this game with no natural holding midfielder, as Ryan Gravenberch was favored to Wataru Endo, who usually operates in the number six position. Gravenberch got the nod to help the team play out from the back, which is something that Slot is keen to implement this season, and started well dropping a few long balls into Salah, in a similar fashion to Van Dijk, almost getting him through on goal on several occasions. Due to Ipswich’s successful man to man squeeze, he didn’t manage to receive the ball and play short passes out of the press much in the first half, but patience paid off. As Ipswich tired in the second half, Gravenberch’s pass out to Trent started the move which ended in Jota breaking the deadlock, with a goal which may be a snippet of things to come from Liverpool under Slot. Gravenberch made a great first impression as a deep lying midfield player, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to dictate a game in this manner against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mac Allister: 6/10- Alexis Mac Allister cut a frustrated figure at times in the first half as he struggled to get hold of the ball and make the kind of impact he managed to so many times for the reds last year. It was far from a vintage performance from Liverpool’s number ten but like the rest of his team, he grew into the game and began to look more like himself as the game went on. He could have had a goal himself if not for a brilliant block from Woolfenden.

Szoboszlai: 8/10- Similarly, it was a tale of two halves for the Hungarian. After hardly getting a kick in the opening 45, he looked a completely different player in the second, helping Liverpool create chances at will. He linked up well for Salah’s goal, playing a neat one two with the Egyptian, and was at his best towards the end of the game, looking at ease in the East- Anglian sun.

Diaz: 7/10- The biggest question mark going into the season for Luis Diaz, who seems to be universally loved by Liverpool fans, was whether he could improve his output and start scoring more goals- and a sharp second half display won’t be enough to quell these lingering doubts about the Columbian. Without trying to sound like a broken record, it must be mentioned that Diaz was another player who was almost anonymous in the first half. The second half, however, was everything that we have come to expect from Diaz in a Liverpool shirt. His speed and trickery allowed him to get in behind on countless occasions and his work ethic was second to none, but he was once again unable to find the goal that his performance warranted. He was put through by Trent early in the second half, and probably should have found the back of the net, but overall it was a good performance from the left forward, who will be hoping to open his account for the season next weekend at home to Brentford.

Jota: 8/10- Jota linked the play well throughout, working with scraps towards the start of the game. He looked good on the half turn and played other players into the game well but squandered the big chance that he had been waiting for when it came his way, heading Trent’s cross just wide. He converted just minutes later though, scoring the reds first goal of the Premier League season and re-paid Slot for his decision to start him up-front ahead of Darwin Nunez, who didn’t feature in the game.

Salah: 10/10- Mo Salah was the best player on the pitch today by some stretch. He looked a threat all game, with his movement creating a problem for Ipswich’s left back Leif Davis all day long. His assist, from unselfish play seeing him square to Jota, was followed by a goal which saw him break the record for opening day goals in the Premier League. Going into today, he shared the record with Lampard, Rooney and Shearer but his eighth goal in opening day fixtures saw him move clear into his own company.

Substitutions

Konate (45th minute): 9/10- Konate would have felt unlucky not to start today, having been one of the most consistent defenders in the league over the past few years, but he didn’t let it affect what was a solid performance at the back. Granted, he had a lot less to do in the way of defending than his teammates did in the opening stages, however he dealt with everything well and was calm and consistent on the ball.

Bradley (77th minute): 8/10- Connor Bradley replaced Trent and had two huge chances in stoppage time to get Liverpool’s third. The youngster is known for getting in advanced positions and making things happen and his second chance, which saw him in a centre forwards position, forced a brilliant stop by Walton in the Ipswich net.

Gakpo (79th minute): 6/10- After Gakpo once again scored goals and looked a threat in the summer for the Netherlands while operating off the left, a lot has been said about Klopp misusing the attacker by playing him in a central position, leading to fans urging Slot to play him off the left. Despite this, Gakpo once again featured in a false nine type role today. He came on with ten minutes to play in normal time and therefore didn’t see much of the ball, but it will be intriguing to see how he is used by Liverpool over the coming weeks.

Tsimikas (79th minute): 7/10- Tsimikas had a shout to start this one, with doubts over Robertson’s fitness lingering before the game, but ended on coming on with ten to go. He looked good going forward, playing a few long passes including a diagonal to Salah, and will be hoping for more game time this year, which he may well get if Gomez’s exclusion today is anything to go by. Joe Gomez, who played much of last season at left back when Robertson was injured, was left out of the squad for today’s game after speculation he may be leaving the club after nine years.