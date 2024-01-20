Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal transfer rumours as Cody Gakpo swap deal suggested

NationalWorld has listed all of the key transfer rumours regarding Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal - including a potential move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Premier League clubs have just over 10 days to wrap up their transfer dealings before the January window slams shut. It has been an unusually quiet winter for top-flight sides as fears regarding Financial Fair Play continue to negate potential arrivals.

Can a solution be found in the final throes of the window? Regardless, the rumour mill has continued to churn despite the FFP/PSR chat, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, as is usually the case, key talking points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your NationalWorld transfer round-up for Saturday, January 20.

Gakpo for Toney?

Stan Collymore has suggested Liverpool should offload Cody Gakpo and replace him with Ivan Toney. The Brentford man made his long-awaited return from a gambling suspension in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest - bagging a superb free-kick in the process.

“For me, if Liverpool decided to come calling, that would be perfect,” the former Reds striker told CaughtOffside. “I know they already have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas but if any of them were offloaded in the coming months, the Brentford star could be a great addition. I rate Toney so highly that I could see him in between (Mohamed) Salah and (Luis) Diaz.

“Liverpool will likely look at him and say ‘not for us’ but if I was the Reds, I would genuinely be inclined to let (Cody) Gakpo go, who I don’t think will go on to become a prolific Liverpool striker, and replace him with Toney.”

Another Ajax star linked with Ten Hag reunion

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erik ten Hag could reunite with former Ajax protege Brian Brobbey, according to reports. Signing players from his former club has been a favoured transfer policy of Ten Hag’s since becoming United boss.

However, the formula has produced mixed results, with Antony and Andre Onana struggling to deliver at Old Trafford. Lisandro Martinez, on the other hand, has become a firm fans’ favourite despite barely featuring this season.

Sky Germany are now reporting that Brobbey, who returned to Ajax last year after an unsuccessful year at RB Leipzig, is on the Red Devils’ radar. The 21-year-old has bagged nine goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances in 2023-24.

Arsenal can sign cut-price Italy star

GiveMeSport claim Arsenal have a chance of signing Leonardo Spinazzola on a free transfer before the window slams shut. An experienced Italian international who can play at left-back or right-back, the 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reporter Dean Jones told the site: “If there is one position you can get optimistic about, I think it is about Arsenal bringing in a defender to pad out the squad and also raise the quality a little bit.