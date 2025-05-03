Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea footballer Marc Cucurella has broken down in tears as he and his partner Claudia Rodríguez opened up about the emotional challenges of raising their autistic son, Mateo.

In Season 2 Prime Video series Married to the Game, the couple, who share three children together, shared how their lives changed following Mateo’s diagnosis, who is now aged four, and the toll it took on them both emotionally and mentally.

“Some things were different with the other kids,” Claudia said, recalling the early signs that led to seeking help. “We didn't find too much help from the school, and we had our worst months.

“Every day we went together to drop Mateo off, I was pregnant with Rio as well, and we go back home every day crying, every day... A lot of changes in the same week. It's difficult to be in another place, other timetable, other food, other plans. No school, no therapy, and it's hard for him.”

The Spanish footballer admitted how difficult it was to process their son’s diagnosis. “Okay, your kid is autistic, but the parents are not ready with this, we need to learn a lot,” he said. Claudia responded softly, “Yeah, probably Mateo teaches us a lot as well.”

At one point during the interview, Marc became visibly emotional and shed tears as they reflected on the journey. Claudia turned to him and said, “Yeah, he’s very sensitive with that.”

She went on to explain how their lives often revolve around creating the right environment for Mateo. “Sometimes when you want to do some things and you can’t because it’s not good for Mateo. The holidays are always difficult. So tomorrow we go back to London, he will be fine.”

The couple said that despite the challenges, they have grown stronger as a family and are learning continuously how to support their son. Claudia noted the strain it can place on a relationship: “You need a lot of time, you have to visit a lot of doctors, and you have to find a problem to find a solution. And after that, you have to be a team with your partner. It's so difficult for the couple, it's very difficult.”

Marc added that despite the hard days, even small moments of progress feel meaningful. “When you achieve something, even a simple step forward, it gives much more satisfaction.”

The series, which follows the wives and girlfriends of renowned footballers, is back on Prime Video with season 2.