William Saliba playing for France.

An Arsenal star has been named in the official Euro 2024 team of the tournament.

Euro 2024 has now passed, following a heart-breaking conclusion to the competition. England may have lost to Spain in the final - but the transfer window rages on. What have Arsenal been doing today?

A Gunners defender has been named in the official Euros team of the tournament - additionally, Crystal Palace are ‘expected’ to make an effort to sign an Arsenal star in the coming weeks. The Gunners have previously rejected transfer offers for the player - can Palace match their valuation?

Arsenal defender William Saliba named in Euro 2024 team of the tournament

William Saliba has been named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament for his stellar performances at the back for France. While Les Bleus’ campaign ultimately ended in disappointment, the Arsenal defender can be proud of the displays he turned out in the competition.

He isn’t the only Premier League player to make it into the team of the tournament. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was named as the best left-back at the Euros, while Manchester City were represented by three players - England’s Kyle Walker, Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji and Spain’s Rodri. Overall, there were more Premier League players in the team than any other league in the world.

Crystal Palace ‘expected’ to make transfer move for Emile Smith Rowe

An exit from Arsenal looks increasingly likely for home-grown midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. He has struggled to stake a claim in the first team due to his many problems with injuries - now, Crystal Palace are ‘expected’ to make a move for him at some point over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard. Previously, the Gunners had rejected a transfer bid from Fulham - it unclear how much money it will take for them to part ways with the 23-year-old.