Luton Town have sacked manager Matt Bloomfield with the club 11th in League One following Saturday's loss at Stevenage.

Bloomfield left Wycombe Wanderers in a League One promotion place to become Luton boss in January, following the departure of Rob Edwards. But he was unable to save them from a second successive relegation as they finished 22nd in the Championship and went down on goal difference, losing 5-3 to West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the season.

They began the new campaign with three wins in their first four games but a downturn followed with four losses from seven since then. "Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected," said a club statement.

Bloomfield won 12 of his 33 games in charge of The Hatters, losing 14. His assistant Richard Thomas, first-team coach Lee Harrison and analyst Ben Cirne have also left Kenilworth Road, with academy coach Alex Lawless - a former Luton player - put in interim charge ahead of Tuesday's EFL Trophy game at Cambridge United.

"With two training weeks ahead of the next league match, the process of appointing a new manager is now underway, which will be led by a committee involving members from the executive team, recruitment, football staff and the board," the statement added.