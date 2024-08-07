Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith is aiming for Olympic gold in the men’s 400m final, but his path to this moment could have taken a very different turn.

Before fully committing to athletics, 29-year-old Hudson-Smith was a promising football talent, training with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers as part of their academy. Known for his incredible speed, he played various positions, including right back and striker, but ultimately chose to pursue a career in track and field.

Despite his early success in athletics, including multiple European titles and a World Championships silver medal, Hudson-Smith’s journey has been marked by significant personal struggles. In 2021, he openly admitted that the pressures of professional sports and a series of injuries led him to contemplate suicide.

He later sought help, including therapy, and has since become an advocate for mental health awareness, stressing on the importance of seeking support when struggling with mental health issues.

Now, as he prepares to compete in the Olympic final, Hudson-Smith is in prime form, having recently set a new European record. His performance in the semi-finals, where he clocked 44.07 seconds, makes him a favourite for gold.

Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith is aiming for Olympic gold in the men’s 400m final on Wednesday evening (August 7) | Getty Images

Speaking to Express & Star in 2016, Hudson-Smith talked about his transition from the Premier League academy, which he joined at the age of 11, to athletics as he realised his exceptional speed quickly became his standout asset. He said: I was versatile, they put me everywhere – a utility man.”

Initially playing as a right back, his coaches later tried him as a striker to leverage his quickness. He said: "Speed was my obvious strength. At right back, I could just run up and down the wing. And as a striker, when they played the long ball, I could sprint onto it. My touch wasn't the best, but my speed made up for it. I even had a decent shot."

Despite his potential in football, Hudson-Smith ultimately decided that athletics was a better fit for him, ending his brief flirtation with the sport. He said: "I kept getting taken out all the time. I had a few trials, and my brother always said I could have pursued football if I wanted to. But I prefer athletics. I think Wolves let me go because I was a bit too relaxed. In a team, you don't get to express yourself as much unless you're the main guy."

Although Hudson-Smith is open about his professional ambitions, he remains private about his personal life as he has not publicly disclosed details about his romantic relationships or whether he has a partner.