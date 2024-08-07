Following a review by the video referee, GB’s George Mills is thankfully through to Saturday’s final following a heated exchange with France’s Hugo Hay after he had been involved in a collision.

Although GB’s George Mills and France’s Hugo Hay main focus in their 5000m heat at the Paris Olympics was undoubtedly to qualify for the final, the pair became involved in a row. In an emotional interview on the BBC after the heat, George MIlls said: "I think it's pretty clear" what happened.” George Mills also added that "I got stepped out on,” and claimed that "I was about to kick into the straight and boom - the French lad took me down.”

In the BBC interview, George Mills also said: "I haven't seen [any official] but I'm pretty sure BA will be on it to put an appeal in, I hope.

"From my perspective that was the perfect qualifier for me, going through the first 2k in six minutes.

"I was like, 'Nobody in this field can run away from me at this pace', so I was just sitting, waiting, biding my time, gonna kick off the home straight then bang, hit the deck. What can you do?"

Team GB’s George Mills along with three other fallers, has now been reinstated for the final on Saturday after officials agreed that he had been disadvantaged.

George Mills is the son of former England and Premier League footballer Danny Mills, who moved to Charlton Athletic from Norwich City in 1998 and went on to play for Leeds United in a £4.1 million deal.

George MIlls is the son of former Middlesborough and Leeds United player Danny Mills. Danny Mills of Middlesbrough tustles with Alan Smith of Leeds United during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Middlesbrough and Leeds at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on August 30, 2003 | Getty Images

Danny Mills was called up to England in 2001 and when Gary Neville was injured in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, he was the first choice right-back. Danny Mills also played on loan at Middlesbrough and had a stint at Manchester City. He moved back to Charlton Athletic on a loan deal until the end of 2007.

Danny Mills' son Stanley followed in his footballing footsteps and played for Everton before joining Oxford United on loan. He suffered a horror injury at the club and returned to Everton to undergo surgery on his knee.

Everton FC released a statement in January 2024 which said: “Stanley Mills has returned to Everton from his loan spell with Oxford United after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Coventry.

"The 20-year-old midfielder, who impressed after joining the League One club in July, was taken off on a stretcher late on at the CBS Arena. He has since returned to Finch Farm and a medical investigation confirmed a significant knee injury that will require surgery before rehabilitation under the care of Everton medical staff.

"Everton would like to thank Oxford United for their support in dealing with the injury."