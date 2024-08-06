Luana Alosno has responded to reports she was kicked out of the Olympics village for ‘inappropriate conduct.’

Luana Alonso said: “I just wanted to clarify that I was never kicked out or expelled from anywhere, please stop spreading false information.

‘I don’t want to make any statement but I’m not going to let lies affect me either.’”

Paraguayan Olympic chief Larissa Schaerer said: 'Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.

'We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village.'

According to the Daily Mail, “The stunning 20-year-old blonde, who failed to qualify from the heats of the 100m butterfly, had been seen walking round in her own choice of outfits rather than the official uniforms provided by Paraguayan team chiefs.

“She had also been spotted hanging out with other athletes and was said to be distracting her teammates who were still competing in the Games.

“Alonso even checked into a hotel in the French capital and visited luxury stores and restaurants, posting photos to her 600,000 followers on social media.”

Luana Alonso has reportedly returned to the US after announcing her retirement from the sport, she did not reach the semi finals. On 28 July, she took to her Instagram and said: “Swimming, thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more. I gave you part of my life and I don’t change it for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life. You gave me thousands of joys, friends from other counties that I will always carry them in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”