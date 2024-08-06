Sweden’s Armand Duplantis not only won gold in the men’s pole vault at the Paris Olympics 2024, but set a new world record of 6.25m.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After setting a new world record, Armad Duplantis ran to his friends, family and girlfriend in the stands at the Paris Olympics 2024. With Abba’s Dancing Queen blasting out of the stadium, and draped in the Swedish flag, he did a lap of the track.

Armand Duplantis, who is the first athlete to retain the pole vault title since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956, said: “I haven’t processed how fantastic that moment was. It’s one of those things that you don’t really feel is real. It’s such an out of body experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest dream since a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics and I’ve been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of.

Gold medallist Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates by kissing his girlfriend after setting a new world record and winning the gold medal during the Men's Pole Vault Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 | Getty Images

“The party is going to be pretty big. Not that much sleep, a lot of partying, a good time.”

After breaking the men’s pole vault world record, Armand Duplantis, known as Mondo Duplantis was quick to embrace his girlfriend in the stands. So who is she? Her name is Desiré Inglander and she is a Swedish model. Vogue Scandinavia called them in June “sports new power couple,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Known as both a model and influencer, Desiré Inglander studied content marketing at Berghs School of Communication and she has 294K followers on Instagram, however that is bound to grow steadily in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been posting photographs and shared a sweet video with the caption: “My boyfriend just broke the World Record in the OLYMPICS.” Fans were quick to share their comments on his achievement too as well as their embrace. One said: “I just saw the moment he ran to you and it’s so cute omg", whilst another said: “The way he ran over to you,” followed by a crying face emoji.