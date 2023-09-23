Although Max Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run came to an end in Singapore a week ago, he is back on track after taking pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen convincingly claimed pole position in the F1 Japanese Grand Prix by finishing 0.581 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen’s McLaren team-mate Landon Norris was third.

The BBC reported that “Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who was 0.773secs slower than Verstappen. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was sixth, ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.”

Max Verstappen said: “Incredible weekend so far and especially in qualifying when you can really push it to the limit, the car felt really nice.” He went on to say that “We had a bad weekend in Singapore but I already felt from the preparation we had that this was going to be a good track.

“You never know how good it is going to be but from lap one it has felt really nice and to be on pole is fantastic.”

Where did Lewis Hamilton qualify?

Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh and said: “Yesterday was a bad day. Every weekend there’s at least one day. We did good work overnight, the car felt nice today. In qualifying I was giving it everything but that seven-tenths deficit in sector one… and we’re a long way down on that. For me that's clearly concept and we’ve got to change that for next year.”

What time is the Japanese GP on?