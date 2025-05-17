Rohan Dennis wrote a heartbreaking farewell letter to his late Olympian wife Melissa Hoskins.

Hoskins, an Olympian and world champion cyclist, died from injuries sustained during an argument on December 30, 2023. The pair had been fighting over kitchen renovations when Hoskins climbed onto the bonnet of Dennis' car as he attempted to drive away from their Adelaide home. She fell and was fatally struck.

The court accepted that while Dennis had no intention of harming his wife, his decision to drive off made him reckless to her safety. Judge Ian Press told Dennis that 'tragic' did not do justice to the 'grief, anguish and turmoil' his actions had caused.

Former Olympian Rohan Dennis was sentenced to a suspended term of one year, four months, and 28 days, with a two-year good behaviour bond and his driver's licence was also cancelled for five years. Following the sentencing, a personal letter written by Dennis to his late wife was made public.

It was composed after Hoskins' death but before he faced court. The letter revealed the depth of his remorse and sorrow. It read: “Dear Mel. Thank you for everything, for the children, for life and for the memories you left us with. These will last forever. You may be physically gone but you will forever be with the kids and I. Not just in the pictures throughout the house, but in our hearts and our thoughts.

“You are irreplaceable as a mother to Oliver and Madeleine, but I will always raise them in the same way as if you were still here by my side. Physically you aren't here, but I notice little things that help guide me when I'm lost that I know you have played a part in. The kids are happy, so damn smart and cheeky, all in one. I know how proud you would be of them both and I'll forever tell them that, even when they're just in bed hugging their bunnies.”

The letter continued: “I'm so sorry for what happened. I'm so sorry the children don't have you. I'm sorry our families don't have you post op, as I said to your mum just after this happened. Not a second goes by in the day where I don't wish it was me instead and the only thing that I'm ok with is that I'm the one suffering in this situation, and it's not you. I don't think I have to say this because it's so obvious.

“Everyone misses you so much, but everyone has stepped up to help to fill the void of you not being here as best they can. We really did create the best village for our family over the years we spent together. You will forever be the glue that holds us together.

“I will always live my life with a piece of my heart missing. It is, and always will be yours, no matter what.”

Outside court, Melissa's father Peter spoke publicly for the family. Despite their pain, they intended to maintain a civil relationship with Dennis for the sake of the children.