UFC Fight Night: British MMA fighter Molly McCann scheduled to meet Diana Belbita at Las Vegas event
Molly McCann is set to make her strawweight debut at part of UFC’s Fight Night at the UFC Apex in February 2024
Britain’s Molly McCann is set to make her debut in the strawweight category as she faces Romania's Diana Belbita in Las Vegas on February 3 2024, as confirmed by the UFC earlier this afternoon. McCann secured victory over Julia Scardone via armbar in her professional grappling debut at Polaris 26 in Southampton with the Liverpudlian fighter displaying visible emotion after her significant win.
The 33-year-old is making a weight class shift for the first time in her career after experiencing two consecutive defeats in the flyweight division. Her most recent bout took place in July, resulting in an unexpected first-round loss to Julija Stoliarenko in London. Expressing her motivation for the move, McCann stated, "[Being] the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me, it's time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!"
Her upcoming opponent, Diana Belbita, aged 27, enters the bout with McCann following a defeat by Karolina Kowalkiewicz in October. However, Belbita currently holds a record of 15 wins and 8 losses, according to fight aggregator Sherdog.
UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Roman Dolidze facing Nassourdine Imavov, and a featherweight bout between Melsik Baghdasarayan and William Gomis.
Who is Molly McCann?
Molly McCann is a professional mixed martial artist from England. Born on May 4, 1990, in Liverpool, McCann competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the strawweight division. McCann began her professional MMA career in 2015 and gained recognition for her skills in the cage. She is known for her striking abilities and has built a reputation as an aggressive and tenacious fighter. Before joining the UFC, McCann competed in various promotions in the United Kingdom, including Cage Warriors, where she became the Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion.
In May 2018, Molly McCann made her UFC debut in the flyweight division, becoming one of the few English women to compete in the promotion. Throughout her career, McCann has faced tough opponents, showcasing her determination and resilience in the octagon.
In addition to her MMA career, McCann has demonstrated her versatility by participating in professional grappling matches. Her decision to drop down to the strawweight division in 2023 reflects a strategic move to face opponents closer to her size.
