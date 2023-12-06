Molly McCann is set to make her strawweight debut at part of UFC’s Fight Night at the UFC Apex in February 2024

Molly McCann of England celebrates defeating Hannah Goldy of USA in the Flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old is making a weight class shift for the first time in her career after experiencing two consecutive defeats in the flyweight division. Her most recent bout took place in July, resulting in an unexpected first-round loss to Julija Stoliarenko in London. Expressing her motivation for the move, McCann stated, "[Being] the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me, it's time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!"

Her upcoming opponent, Diana Belbita, aged 27, enters the bout with McCann following a defeat by Karolina Kowalkiewicz in October. However, Belbita currently holds a record of 15 wins and 8 losses, according to fight aggregator Sherdog.

UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Roman Dolidze facing Nassourdine Imavov, and a featherweight bout between Melsik Baghdasarayan and William Gomis.

Who is Molly McCann?

Molly McCann is a professional mixed martial artist from England. Born on May 4, 1990, in Liverpool, McCann competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the strawweight division. McCann began her professional MMA career in 2015 and gained recognition for her skills in the cage. She is known for her striking abilities and has built a reputation as an aggressive and tenacious fighter. Before joining the UFC, McCann competed in various promotions in the United Kingdom, including Cage Warriors, where she became the Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion.

In May 2018, Molly McCann made her UFC debut in the flyweight division, becoming one of the few English women to compete in the promotion. Throughout her career, McCann has faced tough opponents, showcasing her determination and resilience in the octagon.

