A new contender has emerged for the NXT North American Championship as Wes Lee announces he is out injured - who will challenge “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio?

Current NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov (left) and challenge Baron Corbin (right) engaged in a war of words ahead of their title match at NXT Deadline (Credit: WWE)

Elsewhere on the show, two “Last Chance” matches to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge took place, with Fallon Henley winning a four-way match against Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James. On the men’s side of the challenge, British wrestler Tyle Bate secured his place in the Iron Survivor Challenge by beating Joe Coffey, Eddie Thorpe and former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin sat in the middle of the ring, exchanging heated words. Ilja accused Corbin of making the match about more than the title by involving his family. Tempers flared as they confronted each other, with Ilja warning that Corbin's body would pay for mocking his sacrifices. Corbin countered, asserting that Ilja had abandoned his son. Tensions peaked as Ilja, attempting to contain his rage, vowed to unleash it at Deadline, ensuring no NXT Championship for Corbin.

The verbal sparring escalated, with Ilja emphasizing that Corbin would never add the title to his materialistic collection. The confrontation ended with Ilja delivering a symbolic slap, proclaiming that the dragon could only be destroyed by the dragon himself. The intense exchange set the stage for their impending clash at Deadline.

Quick WWE NXT Results for December 5 2023

Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge : Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James

: Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley

Alpha Academy w/ Akira Tozawa defeated Meta-Four w/ Jakara Jackson

Nathan Frazer and Axiom end in a Double DQ

Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge: Tyler Bate defeated Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Eddie Thorpe

