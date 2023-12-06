NXT Results 12/5/23: Wes Lee injured, who will replace him in the NXT North American Championship match?
A new contender has emerged for the NXT North American Championship as Wes Lee announces he is out injured - who will challenge “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio?
It’s all changed for the NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline, with news that Wes Lee is out injured on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. Walking out to the ring with crutches, Lee informed the NXT Universe that he could not face current champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, but he had found a replacement. The man who will be challenging Dominik for the title will be none other than former NXT superstar and now WWE Smackdown member Dragon Lee, who will once again challenge for the second biggest men’s title in NXT.
Elsewhere on the show, two “Last Chance” matches to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge took place, with Fallon Henley winning a four-way match against Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James. On the men’s side of the challenge, British wrestler Tyle Bate secured his place in the Iron Survivor Challenge by beating Joe Coffey, Eddie Thorpe and former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin sat in the middle of the ring, exchanging heated words. Ilja accused Corbin of making the match about more than the title by involving his family. Tempers flared as they confronted each other, with Ilja warning that Corbin's body would pay for mocking his sacrifices. Corbin countered, asserting that Ilja had abandoned his son. Tensions peaked as Ilja, attempting to contain his rage, vowed to unleash it at Deadline, ensuring no NXT Championship for Corbin.
The verbal sparring escalated, with Ilja emphasizing that Corbin would never add the title to his materialistic collection. The confrontation ended with Ilja delivering a symbolic slap, proclaiming that the dragon could only be destroyed by the dragon himself. The intense exchange set the stage for their impending clash at Deadline.
Quick WWE NXT Results for December 5 2023
- Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge: Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James
- Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley
- Alpha Academy w/ Akira Tozawa defeated Meta-Four w/ Jakara Jackson
- Nathan Frazer and Axiom end in a Double DQ
- Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge: Tyler Bate defeated Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Eddie Thorpe
How can I watch the WWE in the United Kingdom?
TNT Sports is the official home of the WWE on TV in the United Kingdom, with episodes of WWE NXT, WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown available to catch up on demand
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.