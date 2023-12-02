After returning to help Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series last week, which brand has “The Viper” Randy Orton decided to sign with?

Randy Orton makes his return to WWE Smackdown on December 1 2023 (Credit: WWE)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Paul is challenging all of his critics to step inside the ring, as the current WWE United States champion has been working harder and winning more as the number of people hoping for his failure increases. Several envious superstars desire to win the title, but it has been on Logan's radar since he joined. He has collaborated with Nick Aldis to develop a tournament that will determine his next opponent. The list of potential challengers includes Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, a contestant from NXT, Bobby Lashley, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens.

During a conversation, Paul expressed his belief that whoever fights Logan Paul in the ring will have a nightmare, leading Kevin Owens to make his way down to the ring. Owens mentioned that he had seen Logan on Vine a few years ago and had immediately found him unbearable. According to Owens, all Logan does now is promote his stupid drink. Logan reminded Owens that he had previously gone up against the best boxer in the world and that it would take less than six seconds for him to knock Paul out. However, their conversation was interrupted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Grayson commented that KO was just a troll and not a forward-thinking disruptor like the three of them. Theory pointed out that KO was across from Logan Paul, who was known for knocking people out. Theory suggested that KO's days of punching people in the face may be over, but KO socked him in the face, interrupting their conversation and leading to a match between Owens and Grayson Waller.

Quick results for WWE Smackdown’s December 1 2023 episode

Bobby Lashley defeated Butch

Santos Escobar defeated Joaquin Wilde

Kevin Owens defeated Grayson Waller

Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane

Where can I watch the WWE in the United Kingdom?