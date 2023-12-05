Jey Uso challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title and Drew McIntyre ire against the former Bloodline member comes to ahead on WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre is still a thorn in Jey Uso's side - but is he justified with his resentment? (Credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre then called out Sami Zayn, accused him of being a lapdog for the Bloodline, and then betrayed them. Sami responded by saying he is not like Drew and doesn't blame others for his shortcomings. He stayed focused and led his team to victory at Wrestlemania, making his family proud. That prompted Drew to request a referee come down to the ring and start the bout between the pair - but that wasn’t Drew’s only appearance this episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Heavyweight Championship was on the line with current champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending against Jey Uso - the object of McIntyre’s resentment. After the main event, while Rollins was celebrating his win, Drew McIntyre snuck up and delivered a powerful Claymore to Jey Uso's head. Seth tried to intervene, but he also got hit by Drew, who then slammed Jey through the announce table and told him that the truth would set him free.

Speaking of Rollins, Raw GM Adam Pearce let the champion know backstage he invited CM Punk to Raw next week and intends to sign him to an exclusive Raw contract. Seth laughs and says fine, but he'll show his true colours & it will blow up in his face, and Pearce better not stand in his way.

Last week, Cody Rhodes was hit with a "poison mist" by Shinsuke Nakamura. This brought back memories of his childhood fear of the same technique, thanks to The Great Muta. Cody admitted that he should have paid attention to the clues that Nakamura was dropping. However, he was ready to face him and was willing to either explain himself or fight him. The ring went dark and Nakamura appeared on the big screen.

He said that he made his eyes burn last night, but tonight he would open them. Nakamura and Cody had both suffered humiliation by losing at Wrestlemania, but Cody had inspired Nakamura. Since Nakamura didn't get to finish his story, he would take Cody's. The lights came up and Cody said that he had never run from a fight and was ready to prove it if Nakamura meant what he said.

Quick WWE Raw results for December 4 2023

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

2-out-of-3 Falls Tag Team Match: DIY defeated Imperium

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Tegan Nox & Natalya

The Creed Brothers defeated Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins © defeated Jey Uso

How can I watch the WWE in the United Kingdom?