Neale Fraser, former World No 1 and 19-time Grand Slam champion, has died aged 91.

Fraser died on Tuesday, December 3, and his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Australian legend was known for his achievement of winning singles, doubles, and mixed doubles titles at a single Grand Slam event - a feat he accomplished consecutively at the US Nationals in 1959 and 1960. He also captained the Australian Davis Cup team for an unprecedented 24 years.

Rod Laver, a fellow Australian tennis icon and one-time rival, paid an emotional tribute on social media: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser. He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends – an incredible World No. 1, a Grand Slam champion, and a Davis Cup icon."

Laver added:"Neale bested me in two major finals, pushing me to become a better player. My heartfelt condolences go out to Thea and Neale's extended family. I'll miss you dearly, buddy. Rest in peace."

Tennis Australia also paid tribute, saying: "A true legend of Australian tennis, who will be missed by so many around the world. Vale Neale Fraser."

Former doubles World No 1 Paul McNamee said: "Vale Neale Fraser, Wimbledon and US Open singles champ and our wonderful Davis Cup captain."

Pat Cash, who played under Fraser’s Davis Cup leadership, recalled his influence: "He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best." Cash, a two-time Davis Cup winner under Fraser, described his former captain as a mentor who inspired greatness.

Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984 and received the prestigious Philippe Chatrier Award in 2008 for his contributions to tennis.

Fraser is survived by his wife, Thea, and his extended family.