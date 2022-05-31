The Copper Box Arena will host Netball Superleague’s Grand Final this Sunday.

The Netball Superleague is reaching its concluding stages of the season, with the semi-final taking place this Friday and the Grand Final scheduled for just two days later.

After a tantalising season, London Pulse have made it to their first ever play-offs after their energy and high-tempo matches have taken the Super League by storm.

Their coach, Sam Bird, has said: “I’m sort of like a proud auntie really, as well as a coach.

“It’s a testament to or performance group for enabling the club to be in this position - I’m very proud of them.

“We’ve made history in terms of it’s the first time our club has qualified for play-offs and the players have a sense of that, but equally that this is a team that is going to continue to grow and improve, and we’re still improving now,

“If we get our timing right, we might just cause a couple of surprises.”

Manchester Thunder are another play-off team and are currently unbeaten with only one game left of their regular season.

One three separate occasions, they have posted scores of 80 or above, but England international and Thunder player Nat Metcalf knows they still have plenty of work to do.

Thunder’s Joyce Mvula

Metcalf spoken to the NetballSL website saying: “There’s still a few game to be played and we know it’s going to be challenging but we’re really proud to have made top four and that was something we were striving for.”

With just a few days to go before the final games of the season, here is all you need to know about the Netball Super League Grand Final...

When is the Netball Super League semi-final and Grand Final?

The semi-finals take place on Friday 3 June 2022:

6.30pm BST: Manchester Thunder v Team Bath Netball, Belle Vue

8pm BST: Loughborough Lightning v London Pulse, Sir David Wallace Arena

The Final takes place on Sunday 5 June with the third-place play off being played earlier in the day:

2pm BST: Third place play off

4.15pm BST: FINAL

Where is the Final taking place?

The play off and Final matches are being hosted by the Copper Box Arena, London.

This arena is a multi-sport venue built which was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics and is located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

How to watch the Netball Superleague Final

All of the action in the Superleague is available to watch on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports subscriptions can be purchased from £25/month.

How to buy tickets for Netball Super League final

Tickets are available to purchase from the England Netball website. Prices range from £22 to £55.