This Sunday, the New York City Marathon will feature celebrities, Olympians and thousands of runners from across the world.

After the elite men’s race begins, the remaining runners are divided into five waves based on their expected finish times to prevent runners from getting too jammed up in the race’s early stages. The race begins on Staten Island, and then turns north through Brooklyn and Queens. Next, runners head west across the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, north into the Bronx and back to Manhattan. The finish line is in Central Park, near the West 60s.

Listed below are the waves of when runners will be set off.

8am - Professional wheelchair division

8:22am - Handcycle category and select athletes with disabilities

8:35am - Professional women

9:05am - Professional men

9:10am - Wave 1 of the remaining runners

9:45am - Wave 2

10:20am - Wave 3

10:55am - Wave 4

11:30am - Wave 5

The TCS New York City Marathon app added livestreaming in 2022. You can watch all four professional races (men’s and women’s, wheelchair and open divisions) in full, and get a look at runners passing through five locations along the course. The app also allows you to track runners in real time.

Actors Randall Park and Greg Rikaart are running the race for the first time, while Nev Schulman, the host of “Catfish,” is running his eighth New York marathon and his second as a guide for a visually impaired runner. Other reality TV stars running include Matt James and Peter Weber of “The Bachelor,” Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark and Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” and Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore.”

Listed below are other celebrities running the race.

Jacob Soboroff

Claire Holt

Tayshia Adams

Haley Kalil

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez

T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach

Casey Neistat

Phoebe Robinson

Carrie St. Louis

Sebastián Yatra

Next year’s race will take place over one year from now but if you want to race it you will have to make sure you meet the registration requirements, which can sometimes take months to complete. The most common way to register is to enter “The Drawing,” which is a type of lottery system.

The Drawing normally opens during the winter months when applicants are separated into three different groups: people who live in New York City or within 60 miles of the city, US residents outside the New York City area, and non-US residents. The New York Road Runners (NYRR) then announce who has been chosen one month later.

To be selected, an applicant must provide a valid credit card with an expiration date past April 2025 and authorization to charge the entrance fee. Applicants can also provide a debit card with sufficient funds. Non-members of the NYRR will be charged $315, while members will be charged $255.

NYRR members can also participate in the “9 + 1” program which requires runners to register for and complete nine qualifying races in 2025 and then volunteer at one event listed on the organization’s website. Runners can also register through the New York Road Runners’ Team for Kids.

This option usually requires runners to raise a currently unknown amount of money for Team for Kids, which supports community running programs. The 2025 information has not yet been released.

There is also the option to run for another charity. The New York City Marathon has been known to partner with many non-profit organizations that provide charity bibs for runners. The list of charities to sponsor for next year’s race has also not been released yet.

If you live outside the US, some international tour operators offer packages that include race entry. The operators that participate are normally listed on the marathon’s website.

The 2024 New York City Marathon starts at 8 am ET on Sunday, November 3. The race will begin on the Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge on Staten Island and finish in Manhattan’s Central Park.