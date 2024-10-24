Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I ran a half marathon in the stunning capital of Mallorca, Palma, and now the registration has opened for the TUI Palma Marathon next year.

You don’t want to miss out on running around the beautiful streets of Palma - it is an experience that you will never forget. You can register now via the TUI website and you can choose to either race the full marathon, half marathon or the 10k.

So, if you are put off from running the longer distances you can always opt for the shorter option of the 10k. This year there was the option of 9k, not 10, and those that raced it told me they really enjoyed it - especially getting to run along the promenade.

The races start as the sun starts to come up so you get to enjoy the beautiful sunrise, blue skies and stunning scenery - as well as the atmosphere from the crowds and bands. Next year the event will take place on Sunday 19 October. Currently the marathon costs $60 to enter, the half marathon at $50 and the 10k at $30.

TUI offers breaks to Palma, Mallorca for seven-nights staying at the four-star Riu Playa Park on an all-inclusive basis. Prices start from£994pp and is based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Terrace with flights departing from London Gatwick on 16 October 2025 with 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers. You can find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

A stay at this hotel allows you to have a great weekend in Palma, enjoying not only the build-up to the race but also the sights of the capital. You can enjoy Palma, visit the Cathedral and explore the city, as well as take in the party atmosphere. The after party at the Mega Park club is one not to miss after the running event!

You can register for the TUI Palma Marathon 2025 here:https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com/.