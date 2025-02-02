Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock | Getty Images

Newcastle United have demanded social media companies to “do more” following Joe Willock’s sickening online trolling.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toon midfielder shared disgusting racial abuse received via Instagram after the 2-1 defeat to Fulham at St James’ Park. Willock played 26 minutes against the Cottagers, coming on midway through the second half for Joelinton.

The 25-year-old posted messages from two accounts, with his Instagram story urging the troll to “find God” amid the torrid remarks. Newcastle - who have reported the incident to the police - have released a public statement showing solidarity to Willock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle United strongly condemns the appalling racist abuse received by Joe Willock on Instagram on Saturday evening,” the announcement read. “There is no room for racism anywhere. Joe has been given the club's full support and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the welfare of our players, staff and supporters.

“The club has reported the abuse to Meta - the owners of Instagram - and urges all social media companies to do more to eradicate this behaviour from their platforms. The club has also reported the abuse to the police and will support the strongest possible action against those responsible. We are United as One.”

Hundreds of Newcastle supporters also offered their support to Willock, with some calling for a possible Wor Flags tribute ahead of the clash against Arsenal, his boyhood club. One fan replied: “Wor Flags, I don’t think I need to do anything… do what you do best.”

The horrid abuse comes following Kick It Out revealing they received record-high accounts of discrimination during the 2023-24 season. In total, 1,332 incidents were reported in England, a 32 per cent rise. NationalWorld also strongly condemns the behaviour and would love to offer their support to Willock.