Newport County has closed its ticket office after staff were abused by fans desperate to get Manchester United FA Cup tickets
Newport County has closed its ticket office today because staff were being abused by fans desperate to get their hands on tickets for the upcoming weekend's game against Manchester United.
The Welsh League Two side have been drawn against the Premier League Giants in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the game scheduled for Sunday at 4.30pm.
But the club confirmed that the ticket office is closed today (Monday) because of "appalling abuse and threatening behaviour" towards staff during the 'priority purchase' session on Thursday. All tickets have been able to buy online only.
A club statement said: "Unfortunately, this decision has been made after the appalling abuse and threating behaviour the ticket office and support staff received during the priority purchase period on Thursday. The club will not condone this behaviour towards any member of its staff and will employ a zero-tolerance policy going forward which may result in stadium bans or legal action.
"The club’s small pool of staff has worked extremely hard across long hours in recent weeks to organise the two sell-out games against Wrexham and Manchester United. The club would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment."
