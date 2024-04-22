NFL draft 2024 explained - picks, rounds and order of selection

It’s time to grab yourself a family-size bag of nachos - the 2024 NFL draft is due to begin this week, with 257 picks available between the 32 teams involved.

In this piece, we’ll be telling you everything that you will need to know ahead of the draft - including starting times, where you can watch it on TV and how many picks each team will get.

How many picks does each team get in the NFL draft?

Each of the 32 clubs in the draft initially receives a single pick. The team with the worst record in the previous season is allowed to pick first, while last year’s winners of the Superbowl (in this instance, the Kansas City Chiefs) will pick last.

This is in place to ensure fairness - however, there is no guarantee of talent from picking first. Previously, NFL legend Tom Brady was a 119th pick - he went on to be one of the greatest American footballers of all time.

The NFL can also assign 32 complimentary picks to teams who have lost free agents to fill the gaps in their squads. Furthermore, draft picks can also be traded between clubs.

When does the NFL draft 2024 take place?

As always, the NFL draft will take place over the course of three days. It is due to commence on Thursday, April 25 and will come to a close on Saturday, April 27.

Round one of the draft will begin on April 25 at 1am GMT. Rounds two to three will take place from 12am GMT onwards on April 26, while the fourth to seventh rounds of the draft will begin at 5pm GMT on April 27. This year, it is being held in Detroit, Michigan in the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

Where can I watch the NFL draft in the UK?